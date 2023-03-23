Phantom of the Opera fans, The Globe wants to hear from you. Broadway’s longest-running musical ends April 16. To mark its final curtain closing, we’re compiling tributes from its fans across Canada. Have you memorized every song? Seen it 19 times? Tell us why you loved the show and what it meant to you.

If you went to any of the productions – in Toronto, New York, London or anywhere else – please share your memories. Submit a 100-word blurb about why the musical is so special, along with any relevant photos, through our online form or by e-mail (details follow).

We will be accepting responses until April 3, 2023.

We encourage you to share your story with The Globe and Mail using the form below or at this link. Or if you’d prefer, e-mail audience@globeandmail.com with “Phantom of the Opera” in the subject line. If you’d like to submit photographs, e-mail them to audience@globeandmail.com.