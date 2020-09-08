Playing with Fire: The Theo Fleury Story reopens a dinner theatre in Edmonton. Is it playing with fire?

Open this photo in gallery Playing with Fire: The Theo Fleury Story, is a one-man show starring Shaun Smyth – seen here in Calgary on May 1, 2012 – who plays the legendary hockey player in a play by Kirstie McLellan Day, based on the life of Theo Fleury. Chris Bolin/The Globe and Mail

Playing With Fire: The Theo Fleury Story has been a hit for theatres across the country since it premiered at Alberta Theatre Projects in Calgary in 2012.

Now, a commercial theatre in the NHL bubble city of Edmonton is hoping the true tale of one of Canada’s best-known hockey players is just the ticket to lure in-person audiences back for the first time since it shut down in the middle of March.

The Mayfield Dinner Theatre is reopening today for what it hopes will be a seven-week run of director Ron Jenkins’s acclaimed production of this play by Kirstie McLellan Day based on Fleury’s memoir (which he wrote with Day).

The solo show, starring Shaun Smyth, covers all the aspects of the long-time Calgary Flame’s life, from winning an Olympic gold medal to the sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of his former coach.

That makes it unusual fare for a dinner theatre that typically produces musicals. But singing is not currently allowed on stages in Alberta, Mayfield’s artistic director Van Wilmott told me this week, and a one-person show means not having to worry about cast members distancing from one another.

In order to reopen, the Mayfield Dinner Theatre, which usually seats around 450, has been reconfigured to operate at around 35-per-cent capacity with every second booth left empty and tables appropriately distanced from each other.

Some audience members will, additionally, be watching Playing with Fire through plexiglass walls – but that’s not unfitting for a show that is about hockey and takes place on a rink-like set.

Other safety measures in place: Dinner is à la carte, instead of a buffet, and spectators must wear masks when not seated.

Recently in this newsletter, I mentioned that the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton had reopened its doors to audiences of 100, which is the current limit for indoor arts and culture performances given that Alberta is in Stage 2 of reopening.

So, how is it that Mayfield Dinner Theatre is seating as many as 165 a show?

Wilmott tells me that as a dinner theatre it can operate as a restaurant and therefore does not face a cap on the number of indoor diners as long as public health measures are in place. The government has approved Mayfield’s current set-up, he adds.

“Finger crossed that [the show] will draw and that people will be relaxed and see the measures that have been put in place,” Wilmott says.

Is this playing with fire? I should make clear that this newsletter tells you what’s on stage in Canada each week, not whether you should go. It’ll be up to individual Edmontonians to gauge the risk here.

Also opening this week: The 2020 Vancouver Fringe Festival kicks off on September 10 with a virtual opening-night party where fans can also learn more about how this year’s edition will work, with events and performances staggered between now and December.

The reconfigured Fringe’s first block of programming – which runs to Sept. 20 – will include in-person events on Granville Island at Performance Works, Picnic Pavilion and Yellow Crane Pad. For more information, visit vancouverfringe.com.

The Tarragon Theatre is opening – if that’s the right word – its Tarragon Acoustic season on Thursday. You can attend from anywhere in the country.

Twice a month between now and May, the Toronto theatre company will premiere a new audio recording of a drama that has been produced with the help of Chris Tolley and Laura Mullin of CBC’s PlayME podcast. Some will be based on plays from the storied company’s 50-year history, while others will be adaptations of as-of-yet unproduced shows. All will only be available to listen to for a limited time. A season-long subscription costs $152.

First up, an audio adaptation of David French’s classic drama Leaving Home, the first of his celebrated play cycle about the Mercer family.

Jillian Keiley, artistic director of the National Arts Centre’s English theatre, directs. The cast includes Come From Away star Petrina Bromley as well as Vivien Endicott-Douglas, Kayvon Khoshkam, Brendan McMurtry-Howlett, Steve O’Connell and Alison Woolridge.

Many of the folks who love theatre also love podcasts – but it is hard to get people to pay for something they usually get for free. I’ll review the audio version of Leaving Home later this week to help you make up your mind on whether to shell out for this intriguing theatrical experiment.

