Playwright Sharon Pollock brought Canadian stories to the stage and loved underdogs

If you had told playwright Sharon Pollock that her life was an inspiration, she probably would have peered over her glasses and scoffed at you. This despite having survived an abusive marriage, raised six children in semi-poverty and penned close to 50 plays, two of them (Blood Relations and Doc) Governor-General’s Award winners and several of them classics in the Canadian canon. Not to mention her extensive work as an actor, director and teacher, and her stints running a regional theatre or two.
The tough, no-guff Ms. Pollock, who died April 22 at the age of 85, would likely have claimed she just did what needed to be done. Then again, one of her self-admitted foibles was her reflexive contrariness. “Nobody can say anything at which I don’t automatically begin to take the other side,” she once confessed in an interview.
That habit could result in grim comedy. Jennifer Pollock, Ms. Pollock’s oldest daughter, recalled the time in 2013 when her mother fell ill at her Calgary home not long before she was due to be invested as an officer of the Order of Canada. Youngest daughter Amanda Dahl rushed her to the hospital, where a doctor examined her and sombrely informed her that she’d suffered a heart attack. “I did not!” Ms. Pollock snapped. (In her typically resilient style, she was in Ottawa to receive the honour only a few days after being discharged.)
Her ability to see the opposite perspective, however, was one of her strengths as a playwright. It allowed her, despite an ingrained sympathy for the underdog, to create complicated characters and examine a story from every angle. Her compulsively combative nature, meanwhile, made her willing to fight tooth and nail for the kind of theatre she believed in. As an adventurous artistic director, she crossed swords with conservative theatre boards. As an angry playwright, she once pulled her name from a prominent production of one of her plays.
Ms. Pollock saved her warm, nurturing side for young artists, young people in general and that famous menagerie of pets that always accompanied her, a motley caravan of fur and feathers and scales, throughout her often tumultuous, frequently joyous and always creative life.
It began on April 19, 1936, when she was born Mary Sharon Chalmers in Fredericton, N.B., the oldest child of esteemed physician and politician Dr. George Everett Chalmers and his first wife, Eloise (née Roberts). Dr. Chalmers, whom his daughter would bring vividly to the stage in Doc, was a driving force in Fredericton who campaigned to build the regional hospital that now bears his name. He was also unfaithful to Sharon’s mother, who descended into alcoholism and committed suicide when Sharon was a teenager. Living the tragedy of a prominent family hiding its painful truths behind a respectable façade would fuel the future playwright’s fascination with the gap between, as she put it, “What things appear to be and what they really are.”
She enrolled at the University of New Brunswick in 1954, but soon dropped out to marry fellow student Ross Pollock. After the birth of their first child, Jennifer, the following year, they moved to Toronto, where four more babies followed in steady succession: Kirk, Melinda, Lisa and Michele. By the time of Michele’s birth, in 1963, the Pollocks were living north of Toronto in Keswick, on the shores of Lake Simcoe, where Ms. Pollock felt trapped. Her husband deceived her and behaved violently toward her. She later revealed that, being an avid reader of murder mysteries, she contemplated killing him.
Instead, she packed up the kids and fled back to Fredericton. There, she found work in the box office of The Playhouse (the future Theatre New Brunswick) and met Michael Ball, a promising young actor from British Columbia. When Mr. Ball was offered a job at the newly formed drama department of the University of Calgary, he, Ms. Pollock and her children moved west.
While Mr. Ball taught, Ms. Pollock waited tables at a Chinese restaurant to make ends meet. She quickly made a splash in the theatre community, however, winning a best actress award at the Dominion Drama Festival in 1966 for her performance in British playwright Ann Jellicoe’s The Knack. But it irked her that authentic Canadian voices were lacking in the country’s theatre at that time. And so, in the stolen moments between parenting and part-time jobs, she began writing plays of her own.
Her second stage play, Walsh, which premiered at Theatre Calgary in 1973, marked her breakthrough. A dramatic retelling of Hunkpapa Lakota Chief Sitting Bull’s escape to Saskatchewan with his people following the Battle of the Little Bighorn – told from the viewpoint of a conflicted North-West Mounted Police officer – it also marked the beginning of an ongoing theme in her writing: the individual’s struggle against authority.
“She had a really strong sense of justice and that’s reflected in her body of work,” said Kevin Loring, artistic director of the National Arts Centre’s Indigenous Theatre, who worked with Ms. Pollock when he was a young playwright and became a good friend. He recalled attending a revival of Walsh with her and getting shivers down his spine during the scene when Sitting Bull and his people take the stage. “She was a champion for Indigenous artists, too,” he added. “I think that grew out of her work on Walsh.”
The Pollock-Ball family, which now included Amanda (affectionately known as “Bear”), moved to Vancouver in the 1970s, where the playwright found more difficult historical material to dramatize. In The Komagata Maru Incident, about Sikh refugees left to languish aboard a ship in Vancouver’s harbour by the Canadian government, she once again exposed the country’s racist past. Her play One Tiger to a Hill, a tragic thriller loosely based on a hostage-taking at the New Westminster penitentiary, scrutinized the prison system.
Komagata Maru would later receive a timely revival at the Stratford Festival in 2017, where Ms. Pollock collaborated with director Keira Loughran to give it a contemporary interpretation with a multi-racial cast. Ms. Loughran said it was a thrill to work with Ms. Pollock, who had influenced her as a young, racialized artist: “Sharon’s work was seminal to my idea of what Canadian theatre was about – a sharp critique of Canada’s systems from the perspective of the marginalized or the looked-down-upon.”
Ms. Pollock’s critique would take on a feminist slant with her best-known play. Blood Relations turned the real-life mystery of axe-murder suspect Lizzie Borden into a cunning “Why would she do it?” by exploring the plight of a powerless woman in a patriarchal society. She would return to that theme, too, in subsequent plays.
“Sharon never liked labels, including the label ‘feminist,’” said her biographer Sherrill Grace, author of Making Theatre: A Life of Sharon Pollock. “I can remember her being quite vexed about the term and the way feminists behaved. And yet in my view, I think she damn well was one. Her plays speak powerfully to the hardship of women’s lives and the difficulties establishing their own identities.”
Blood Relations premiered in Edmonton in 1980, the Pollock clan having returned to Alberta. Ms. Pollock split with Mr. Ball (who went on to a long career at the Shaw Festival) and bought a modest house in northeast Calgary, which remained her home base for the rest of her life. Her work, meanwhile, received productions across the country and internationally, establishing her as one of the leading playwrights in Canada’s burgeoning professional theatre scene.
In the 1980s, Ms. Pollock briefly served as artistic director of Theatre Calgary and, later, Theatre New Brunswick, but running big-box theatres didn’t suit her temperament or values.
“She had a lot of frustration with larger theatre institutions and what she felt were the artistic sacrifices that had to be made to generate revenue,” said Simon Mallett, whose Downstage Theatre premiered Man Out of Joint, Ms. Pollock’s play about the Omar Khadr case, in 2007. “I think that’s why she was interested in working with small independent companies like ours, where she could do the kind of theatre she wanted to do.”
By the early 1990s, Ms. Pollock had started her own indie company. Housed in a former porn cinema in one of Calgary’s inner-city neighbourhoods, the Garry Theatre was a true mom-and-pop operation, run on a shoestring by Ms. Pollock and her son Kirk. There, Ms. Pollock was able to act in and direct favourite plays by the likes of George Bernard Shaw, Arthur Miller and Eugene O’Neill, as well as produce some of her own work. In a throwback to her early days at Fredericton’s Playhouse, she also worked the box office and even cleaned the theatre’s toilets.
At the same time, she maintained her national profile. Fair Liberty’s Call, a historical drama that took a jaundiced view of Canada’s United Empire Loyalists, premiered in 1993 at the Stratford Festival.
After the Garry folded in 1997, much of her time was devoted to teaching and mentoring younger theatre artists, even as she continued to write. A residency with Calgary’s Theatre Junction yielded such notable works as Moving Pictures, a high-spirited portrait of pioneering female filmmaker Nell Shipman, and Angel’s Trumpet, a dark dive into the turbulent marriage of Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald.
Later in life, even as the awards and honorary doctorates piled up, Ms. Pollock decided to broaden her range. She worked as a dramaturge for the Atlantic Ballet of Canada, took a gig as a theatre critic for CBC Radio and made her professional singing debut at age 75 in a production of Ron Chambers’s one-woman play, Marg Szkaluba (Pissy’s Wife), in which she delivered a tour de force as an abused spouse-turned-honky-tonk entertainer.
The plays kept coming, too. In 2017, Theatre Calgary premiered Blow Wind High Water, a commissioned work about the 2013 Calgary flood. Its director, Mr. Mallett, recalled that it was expected to be a nostalgic piece celebrating Calgarians’ unity in the face of catastrophe. Ms. Pollock instead turned it into a play about generational change, while the flood, as Stephen Hunt put it in his Globe and Mail review, became “karmic payback for a lot of colonial exploitation.”
As a swan song, it was classic Sharon Pollock – difficult, provocative and speaking to its time. Even in her 80s, she continued to look forward. “I was amazed at her investment in and passion for the theatre of today and how it might resonate into the future,” Ms. Loughran said. “That was surprising and inspiring.”
Despite a history of heart problems, it was colon cancer that got Ms. Pollock in the end, but she beat it back with treatments for as long as she could. She is survived by her children Jennifer Pollock, Kirk Pollock, Melinda Tracey, Lisa Pollock, Michele Pollock and Amanda Dahl, their partners, 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.