Theatre & Performance

Robert Binet’s one-act ballet Orpheus Alive fails to tap lasting appeal of the Greek myth

Penelope Ford
Special to The Globe and Mail
Orpheus (Jenna Savella) dances the tale of how she met, loved and lost Eurydice (Spencer Hack) in Orpheus Alive.

Karolina Kuras/Handout

  • To Hell and Back
  • Orpheus Alive & Chaconne for the National Ballet of Canada
  • Orpheus Alive World Premiere, Nov. 15, 2019
  • The Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, Toronto

Orpheus Alive, which premiered last Friday evening at Toronto’s Four Seasons Centre, is choreographic associate Robert Binet’s first one-act ballet for the National Ballet of Canada. Artists have long been drawn to the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, with its themes of love, art and mortality. In this contemporary retelling, Binet reverses the gender roles, casting Orpheus as a woman, and Eurydice as a man. While a novel and creative approach, Binet’s Orpheus fails to tap the lasting appeal of Orpheus and his/her Eurydice.

Orpheus opens in dance-theatre mode (shades of Crystal Pite’s Betroffenheit) with a black-clad cast of mourners milling at the gates of the underworld – a call centre, where “the wait time is forever.” As though an episode of So You Think You Can Get Your Beloved Back, Orpheus (Jenna Savella) dances the tale of how she met, loved and lost Eurydice (Spencer Hack), only to be met with canned applause.

Binet made Orpheus a woman, and the tale’s protagonist. But more stage time does not a strong female lead make, necessarily. I can’t say that Orpheus’s dancing, partnered with Eurydice using the standard dynamic of boy-lifts-girl, nor the hyper-emotional monologues rounded out her character. Eurydice’s Mother, danced by Sonia Rodriguez, created another leading female role, but same story, or worse – a joke was made about nobody knowing why she was there. Conversely, Eurydice was given little to do at all.

Eurydice’s death is framed as a suicide in this Orpheus. The two lovers meet at dingy Osgoode Subway station, but tragedy strikes in the form of an oncoming train. I was not prepared to be shunted from sarcastic surtitles and vaguely silly theatrics to such grim darkness. As it were, we followed Orpheus as she broaches the river Styx, a projection of grey water, swirling and spuming, hopeless as a paper boat drifting towards a drain.

The brightest star here is Missy Mazzoli, whose score is elegant and dramatic, with sliding brass punctuated by a mortal tick-tock of percussion. This is the music with which Orpheus could charm the gods. If only so much had played out onstage. Instead of Binet’s often lovely, unusual partnerwork, we were left with bland solos and a nebula ensemble that never reaches its potential.

Orpheus Alive was preceded by all 28 minutes of Balanchine’s heavenly Chaconne. Dancing the leading roles were principals Heather Ogden and Harrison James. Ogden proved her mettle (once again) flying through the challenging series of turns in the second pas, and the partnered finger turns, where the ballerina must pirouette one way, and immediately reverse her pirouette action with only a finger from her partner to assist. Now that’s woman power. James was even better this week than last (as Albrecht in Giselle), dancing with flair and precision.

Chaconne was also revelatory for the corps; Balanchine’s detailed dances for the ensemble allowed new corps dancer Genevieve Penn Nabity to shine, and Koto Ishihara, who joined the company as first soloist this year from San Francisco Ballet, danced sublimely in the pas de cinq.

