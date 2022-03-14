The Library at Night, a virtual-reality tour of the world’s great libraries, was created by the director Robert Lepage in 2015.Courtesy of Lighthouse Immersive

The rest of the world feels further away than it used to, doesn’t it?

This is partly due to the pandemic having made the privileged habit of travel impossible, then unadvisable – and the lingering sense of disrepute still attached to the idea. Then there’s also that sense (among the privileged again, yes) of increasing geopolitical instability – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine being only the latest, discombobulating example.

If augmented-reality experiences are hitting a whole new level of popularity now, then I think this has as much to do with receding in-real-life (IRL) opportunities as improving virtual reality (VR) technology.

Indeed, The Library at Night, a virtual-reality tour of the world’s great libraries, may have originally been created by the director Robert Lepage in 2015 and be a bit beta in its aesthetics, but it feels like it has arrived in Toronto at Lighthouse Immersive at the right time.

After the last years of semi-captivity, donning goggles and being transported, visually at least, to beautiful far-away places certainly felt more liberating than I expected.

Inspired by Argentine-Canadian Alberto Manguel’s ruminative book of the same name, The Library at Night begins with groups of spectators entering a real room – well, a replica of a real room. This is Manguel’s own personal library in France, the design and contents of which he talks about in voiceover as fake rain trickles down its windows.

“A private library is an autobiography of its reader, a mirror of that reader’s mind, of his tastes, prejudices, experience, desires,” he says.

There are limits to your ability to explore Manguel’s autobiography, however. You’re not allowed, for instance, to flip through or even touch any of the books on hand; I found myself itchy to do so.

Soon enough, in any case, spectators are led out of this room and into a dusky reading room full of desks and trees, the floor littered with pages of books scattered like fallen leaves.

Here, you sit on a chair with wheels on it, strap on a sanitized VR headset and look-and-click your way through ten mini-documentaries about libraries with audio commentary by Manguel; they’re part travelogue, part art-history lecture, part philosophy.

You’ll find yourself, for instance, in the lobby of the Vasconcelos Library, a striking contemporary building made up of modules and located on a dry lake bed in Mexico City. A skeleton of a great whale hangs overhead if you look up, local dancers practise hip-hop moves outside of one set of glass windows to your right, and Manguel speaks in your ear about great-flood myths and libraries as arks of knowledge.

You’ll also visit the Austrian Alps and the gorgeous library in the Admont Abbey, which was built in 1776 and is the largest monastic library in the world. Monks enter and pick up volumes that you can’t – and wouldn’t be allowed to peruse even if you were there. Airfare saved.

Another stop is the kyōzō in the Hasedera Temple in Japan, in which booklets of the teachings of the Buddha are stored in a giant, rotating shelf that has bells on it, Manguel tells us, to scare away evil spirits. Lepage can’t resist having a couple of Japanese tourists drop by and snap a pic while flashing the peace sign as you virtually visit.

Lepage and his team of designers have also recreated a pair of libraries no longer in the physical world: The scroll-filled Great Library of Alexandria and the library of Sarajevo, both destroyed in notorious fashion, two millennia apart.

A more whimsical inclusion is the fictional submarine library of Captain Nemo from Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousands Leagues Under the Seas, depicted in a semi-animated form reminiscent of the original illustrations by Alphonse de Neuville and Édouard Riou.

You pick the order in which you go through the ten VR experiences – and where you look in them at any given moment – but that’s it for opportunities for interaction.

Lighthouse Immersive, which has brought The Library at Night to town in collaboration with the Luminato Toronto Festival, mostly produces what it calls “experiential art exhibits” in a growing number of venues across North America.

I haven’t been one of the millions who have apparently bought a ticket to the Toronto-headquartered company’s projected-image shows such as Immersive Van Gogh. Back in 2018, I visited a gallery based around a similar concept called the Atelier des Lumières in Paris, incidentally while seeing Robert Lepage’s show called Kanata there, and decided it wasn’t for me.

Perhaps I was overhasty in my judgment. Lighthouse Immersive’s next exhibit, just announced, will bring me back to their huge venue located where the Toronto Star printing presses used to be right away.

Immersive Shevchenko: Soul of Ukraine, which opens this month with all proceeds going to Ukrainian humanitarian charities, was created by Lighthouse’s associate producer Valeriy Kostyuk. He recently worked with the National Museum of Taras Shevchenko in Kyiv, developing an immersive exhibit from their collection of paintings by the Ukrainian artist. A plan to open it next September has been moved up for obvious reasons.

The actual Shevchenko paintings featured in the exhibit are currently, according to Lighthouse Immersive, “packed up in crates and have been taken out of the museum, in the exact same containers used to shield them from invading Nazi forces in 1941.”

It may be my first choice to engage with IRL art in IRL places, but the so-called real world is a harsh place right now.

The Library at Night is booking to May 29 at lighthouseimmersive.com

Keep up to date with the weekly Nestruck on Theatre newsletter. Sign up today.