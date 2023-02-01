Sarah Gadon in her theatrical debut in Yerma.Tim Leyes/Handout

Earlier in her career, actress Sarah Gadon was “really, really driven by auteur cinema.”

“Studying film theory and criticism, I fell in love with auteur theory and it was all I wanted to do,” says the Toronto native. “I would seek out directors whether it was Cronenberg or Denis Villeneuve or Mary Harron or Sarah Polley” – all of whom she’s worked with.

But in recent years, Gadon, now 35, has been reconsidering her career – after working with some of the country’s top directors, what could possibly be next? Her filmmaker mentors offered advice: “You have to start steering your own ship, you have to option your own material. You have to start thinking about what you want to do, where you want to go,” she says.

Gadon has taken up that gauntlet. On Feb. 5, she will face the intense glare of stage lights instead of the studied gaze of a camera lens as she makes her theatrical debut in the Canadian premiere of Yerma at Toronto’s Coal Mine Theatre.

Their production – Australian playwright Simon Stone’s adaptation of Federico Garcia Lorca’s 1934 play – is a modern retelling and centres on a woman coming undone by her inability to conceive.

Gadon caught a New York performance of the play in the spring of 2018. She was left stunned.

“Something punched me in the guts, on a very, very, very personal level,” she said in a video interview, along with Yerma director Diana Bentley. “I thought, ‘This is one of the best plays I’ve seen in my life, because it’s speaking to me.’”

Gadon and Bentley first met in 2017 at a workshop conducted by Australian acting coach Lindy Davies at the Canadian Film Centre’s (CFC) Actors Conservatory program.

At the time, Gadon was preparing to play the lead role in Polley’s Alias Grace, the CBC miniseries based on the historical fiction novel by Margaret Atwood. It was Polley who suggested that Gadon join Davies’ four-day workshop at the CFC. Bentley, an actor who had trained at the CFC in 2013 before co-founding Coal Mine Theatre the following year, was at the same workshop.

Gadon with Yerma costar Daren Herbert.Tim Leyes/Handout

While the idea to collaborate came to be at those workshops, it took the duo a while to secure the rights to stage Yerma at the Coal Mine Theatre. Bentley first approached Gadon in 2020 to gauge her interest in the project. She remembers going to Gadon’s home during the pandemic, clutching a copy of the script in her hands, standing outside the door.

“I’d chopped off all my hair; it was a moment of great uncertainty about going back to the theatre,” says Bentley, smiling ruefully.

“I was like, ‘I saw this play. I love this play,’” says Gadon. She was happy to orchestrate a Zoom call with Stone, the Australian playwright. Bentley and Gadon pitched Stone a stripped-down version of the otherwise very expensive stage production. After a year of wrangling with agents, the duo got the rights toward the end of 2021.

However, a devastating fire at the Coal Mine Theatre in September, 2022, derailed their plans to stage it that year. The new venue – at which Yerma will be the debut performance – allows for the production to be performed in the round, as the play was initially conceptualized.

“It’s such an intense play,” says Gadon, adding that it touches on “some of the darkest – and I want to use the word ugly” emotions. “Because often when we talk about female emotions, we want them to be docile or jovial or ethereal. This gets to a space that is not pretty,” says Gadon. “I needed to go on that journey with someone who is rooted and grounded.”

Calling the production an exercise of trust between her and Bentley, Gadon says she hopes the play will leave people feeling polarized.

“Because I think there is something inherently polarizing about the material and how it’s perceived by men versus women, people of different ages or different stages in their lives,” she says, before turning to Bentley. “Is that crazy?”

“Oh no. That’s exactly why I make theatre too. I don’t want to do a play unless it’s going to create discord or make people feel something,” Bentley responds. “I want people to go away and have arguments … I hope [Yerma] is deeply affecting.”

