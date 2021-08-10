Shaw Festival pulls Stephen Sondheim’s Assassins from lineup after rights holders object to removal of racial slur

The Shaw Festival has cancelled a concert run of a Stephen Sondheim musical this summer after the rights holders objected to a substitution of a racial slur in the lyrics, the theatre company’s leadership team said in a statement on Monday.
In a letter posted on Facebook, artistic director Tim Carroll and executive director Tim Jennings wrote, “in response to customer enquiries,” they had personally made the decision to pull Assassins: In Concert, following a single preview performance after hearing from the rights holders. There was not enough time to go back into rehearsal and follow an internal process that would have allowed for the re-incorporation of the original lyric, they wrote.
“We’re still hopeful to do [Assassins] again at some point in the future when we do have time to do the process properly,” Jennings said, in a phone call with The Globe and Mail on Monday evening.
Assassins, described by theatrical-licensing agency Music Theatre International as “perhaps the most controversial musical ever written,” is a darkly satirical revue about the American dream with music and lyrics by Mr. Sondheim and book by John Weidman.
Its characters are a collection of historical figures who attempted or succeeded in assassinating American presidents. One of those is John Wilkes Booth, the stage actor who shot Abraham Lincoln as he was attending a play in April 14, 1865. In a song called The Ballad of Booth, he paints himself as a heroic figure – a portrait that is undercut when he refers to Lincoln using a compound noun that begins with a racial slur and ends with the suffix –lover.
The Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., theatre company was originally scheduled to perform a full production of Assassins in its 2020 season – but rehearsals were cut off that year when it became clear that it would be impossible to mount the show due to the pandemic.
According to Carroll and Jennings’s statement, the racial slur was not used in the early rehearsals of the show that took place over Zoom in 2020, because “it would have been inappropriate to do so in such an isolating system.” When rehearsals resumed this year for a concert version of the musical with a different creative team than had been in charge 2021, however, “the substitution had unwittingly become established as a fact even though rights holders had not been alerted to the change,” they wrote.
“Consequently it was only very late in the day when the rights holders learnt that the lyric had been changed,” Carroll and Jennings wrote in their statement. “They felt that Booth’s character, along with the context of the song, makes the word crucial and asked, as if their right, that the piece be performed unchanged.”
It was at this point that Carroll and Jennings say they made the decision to pull the remaining public performances of Assassins: In Concert. A total of 12 outdoor performances between July and September had been scheduled.
Racial slurs have been used on stage at the Shaw Festival in past seasons, in both classic and contemporary plays. They have also been omitted from plays that have either been in the public domain or with the blessing of the rights holders.
The slur that occurs in Assassins is also in another production that is scheduled to open at the Shaw Festival later this month, Alice Childress’s 1955 play, Trouble in Mind. In that case, the leadership team said in their statement, “our process has properly dealt with the use of the same word.”
“[W]e are committed to doing challenging and difficult work, but to do so without time for proper consideration and understanding, as was the case with Assassins, would be unfair to both our company and our audience,” Carroll and Jennings wrote, noting they both hoped that “this will be a postponement, not a cancellation.”
The Shaw Festival pulled information about the concert production of Assassins from its website late in July - and box-office staff subsequently told at least one ticket-buyer that they could not provide any information on why ”due to privacy concerns,” according to one email forwarded to the Globe and Mail by a patron last week.
Theatre companies must get the go-ahead from rights holders to change dialogue or lyrics and sometimes even stage directions in plays and musical – and it is unusual to proceed to performances until that permission has been received.
On the phone Monday, Jennings said that the Shaw Festival had reached out about making a lyrical change before Assassins: In Concert begin public performances – but only heard back from them after it had been performed once for an audience. He said the Shaw Festival – which only announced the concert run of the Sondheim musical at the end of June – took full responsibility for the cancellation, however. “It was a process issue on our end ... the rights holder have done nothing wrong,” he said.
The repertory theatre company has been in constant adaptation mode since March of 2020 – and had to cancel all its productions last year and a number of other shows this year due to government health restrictions.
