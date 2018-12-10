Slava’s Snowshow, now in Toronto, is a red-nose spectacle with heart

Blowing into Canada for holiday-season runs at Toronto’s St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts (to Dec. 16) and Montreal’s Théâtre St-Denis (Dec. 19 to Jan. 6) is Slava’s Snowshow, a touring show of clown-based chaos created in 1993 by Russian performance artist Slava Polunin. The production witnessed by The Globe and Mail on Saturday was a testament to thoughtful physical theatre and a charming refutation of global warming. Snow-scene special effects are of the analogue kind; the humour and poignancy are handmade as well.
Polunin, 68, no longer performs as the titular character. And though his big red slippers are hung up, he has left footprints behind. He has described his brand of pantomime as “expressive idiotism,” with Slava’s Snowshow set in a surrealistic world of nitwits, unlikely sharks and an affecting last dance with a coat rack.
Giant balloons bounce, umbrellas spread water instead of deflecting it, and while a family-friendly staging covers the audience with a giant spider web, nothing goes over anyone’s head, metaphorically.
At turns poetic and mischievous, Slava’s Snowshow is absurdist tragicomedy, a meditation on lost souls and a red-nose spectacle with heart. Clowns who venture into the crowd pose no threat except mayhem.
The blizzard finale dazzles. One more of life’s storms is survived.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.