 Skip to main content

Theatre & Performance Slava’s Snowshow, now in Toronto, is a red-nose spectacle with heart

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Slava’s Snowshow, now in Toronto, is a red-nose spectacle with heart

Brad Wheeler
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Slava’s Snowshoe is set in a surrealistic world of nitwits, unlikely sharks and an affecting last dance with a coat rack.

Blowing into Canada for holiday-season runs at Toronto’s St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts (to Dec. 16) and Montreal’s Théâtre St-Denis (Dec. 19 to Jan. 6) is Slava’s Snowshow, a touring show of clown-based chaos created in 1993 by Russian performance artist Slava Polunin. The production witnessed by The Globe and Mail on Saturday was a testament to thoughtful physical theatre and a charming refutation of global warming. Snow-scene special effects are of the analogue kind; the humour and poignancy are handmade as well.

Polunin, 68, no longer performs as the titular character. And though his big red slippers are hung up, he has left footprints behind. He has described his brand of pantomime as “expressive idiotism,” with Slava’s Snowshow set in a surrealistic world of nitwits, unlikely sharks and an affecting last dance with a coat rack.

Giant balloons bounce, umbrellas spread water instead of deflecting it, and while a family-friendly staging covers the audience with a giant spider web, nothing goes over anyone’s head, metaphorically.

Story continues below advertisement

At turns poetic and mischievous, Slava’s Snowshow is absurdist tragicomedy, a meditation on lost souls and a red-nose spectacle with heart. Clowns who venture into the crowd pose no threat except mayhem.

The blizzard finale dazzles. One more of life’s storms is survived. ​

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season