Stratford Festival opening night cancelled, theatre evacuated

J. Kelly Nestruck
Stratford, ONT.

Opening night of the Stratford Festival’s 2018 season has been cancelled — and the Festival Theatre evacuated just half an hour before a performance of The Tempest was set to begin.

Ann Swerdfager, publicity director at the Stratford Festival, said Monday that the Stratford police had asked the festival to evacuate the building after an unspecified threat was received.

Jackie Maxwell, former artistic director of the Shaw Festival, was at an opening night dinner in the theatre when, during dessert, she said attendees were asked to evacuate immediately.

“They said: ‘Get away as far from the building as possible,’” Maxwell said, standing among a crowd of well-dressed spectators kept at a distance from the theatre by the Stratford Police.

More to come

