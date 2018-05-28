Stratford Festival opening night cancelled, theatre evacuated

Opening night of the Stratford Festival’s 2018 season has been cancelled — and the Festival Theatre evacuated just half an hour before a performance of The Tempest was set to begin.
Ann Swerdfager, publicity director at the Stratford Festival, said Monday that the Stratford police had asked the festival to evacuate the building after an unspecified threat was received.
Jackie Maxwell, former artistic director of the Shaw Festival, was at an opening night dinner in the theatre when, during dessert, she said attendees were asked to evacuate immediately.
“They said: ‘Get away as far from the building as possible,’” Maxwell said, standing among a crowd of well-dressed spectators kept at a distance from the theatre by the Stratford Police.
More to come
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.