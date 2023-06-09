Ontario’s two big destination festivals, the Shaw Festival and the Stratford Festival are aiming to lure back audiences en masse with packed playbills for 2023, and Globe and Mail theatre critics turn their eye to the fests’ productions over the summer. Their reviews are published over the course of the summer months, so return back here if a play you’re curious about hasn’t been reviewed yet.
Stratford Festival Reviews
First held in 1953, the Stratford Festival features 13 productions – the most since 2017 – across four venues. Get tickets and show schedules here.
Rent
Critic’s Pick
“The Stratford Festival’s terrific new production might just change your mind about – or open up your heart to” Rent.
Runs to Oct. 28, 2023
Casey and Diana
Critic’s Pick
Casey and Diana – deftly directed by Andrew Kushnir – “is an emotionally powerful, next-generation look back at an era where fear made end of life for people with AIDS harder than it should have been.”
Runs to June 17, 2023
King Lear
Critic’s Pick
“Paul Gross keeps you on your toes with his Lear” in King Lear. He had theatre critic Kelly Nestruck “hungry for each of his entrances – wondering what the title character was doing to do next or, rather, what he was going to do next with the character.”
Runs to Oct. 29
Spamalot
Spamalot, “which is getting a perfectly serviceable production directed by Lezlie Wade but is material impossible to really reinvent, is in its own words “lovingly ripped off” from 1975′s Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”
Runs to Oct. 28
Shaw Festival Reviews
Put on in Niagara-on-the-Lake, the Shaw Festival has 10 indoor shows this summer, augmented by two more staged in a new spiegeltent and a variety of other outdoor programming. Get ticket and scheduling information here.
Gypsy: A Musical Fable
Critic’s Pick
Based on the book written by Arthur Laurents, Gypsy: A Musical Fable, is “a gorgeously acted, fun but deeply felt production.”
Runs to Oct. 7
Prince Caspian
Based on the novel by, C.S. Lewis, Prince Caspian is “adapted with eloquence by playwright Damien Atkins, and staged with vigour by Molly Atkinson … Up to a point, anyway.”
Runs to Oct. 8
On the Razzle
“Prepare to be amazed, overwhelmed or slightly stunned by the non-stop outpouring of puns and malapropisms, mistaken entendres and double identities” playwright Tom Stoddard jammed into On The Razzle.
Runs to Oct. 8
