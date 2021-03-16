There’s a light at the end of the tunnel for theatre, but a new survey of Quebec artists shows how dark it’s been

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Theatre & Performance

Register
AdChoices
Newsletter

There’s a light at the end of the tunnel for theatre, but a new survey of Quebec artists shows how dark it’s been

Kelly Nestruck
J. Kelly Nestruck
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The last show J. Kelly Nestruck saw before the pandemic shut down the performing arts: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Mirvish

“Let’s dance the last dance. Let’s dance the last dance tonight.”

It’s now been a little more than a year since performing arts venues first closed down across Canada, and theatre professionals and audiences have been reminiscing on social media about the last show they saw in person before the pandemic hit.

I joined in on Twitter by posting a couple of photos I took on March 11, 2020, at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto at the last pre-pandemic performance I attended. It was Summer: The Donna Summer Musical on tour, presented by Mirvish Productions.

Story continues below advertisement

As Harvey Young, cultural critic and dean of the College of Fine Arts at Boston University, pointed out, that means the last song I saw performed on a stage was, fittingly enough, the Donna Summer disco hit Last Dance – the source of the lyrics posted above.

I didn’t end up writing a review of Summer as it quickly became apparent that the production would close imminently (as it did, two days later). That same week, I cancelled a flight to Montreal, where I had planned to review, among other shows, Mob, the premiere of the English-language translation of Catherine-Anne Toupin’s hit La Meute, at the Centaur Theatre.

One year on, the Centaur is re-rehearsing Mob in anticipation that Quebec Premier François Legault might allow theatres to open to small, distanced audiences again later this month. There’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel for theatre artists and audiences as vaccination efforts ramp up.

But just how dark the tunnel has been for those in the performing arts was reinforced yesterday by a report released in Quebec titled Pour que les arts demeurent vivants (”So that the arts remain alive”).

It included stark results of a survey of 2,117 members of various Quebec artistic associations – for actors, musicians, directors, designers and playwrights – conducted this past December and January.

More than 43 per cent of the artists surveyed are exhibiting signs of major depression; 11.7 per cent have had suicidal thoughts in the last year. (That compares with seven per cent of the overall population in Quebec, according to La Presse.)

Meanwhile, the Union des Artistes, an organization that represents mostly French-speaking actors on stage and screen, told Le Devoir that, according its survey, close to 15 per cent of their members had experienced suicidal thoughts in the past year.

Story continues below advertisement

For more on what has been lost, I encourage you to read the reporting of my colleagues from over the weekend on how COVID-19 has affected the arts in Canada. It’s got some glimmers of hope in it as well. Hang in there.

It’s just over a year, too, since I launched this newsletter about theatre. What a sense of timing!

For my own mental health, however, it’s been really helpful to write this weekly dispatch highlighting all the incredible ways that stage artists have adapted and continued to be creative despite it all – from the early days of impromptu Zoom readings through more polished audio and video recordings, livestreams, high-tech interactive online experiments and performances delivered over the telephone or in the great outdoors. So thank you for subscribing and reading.

The online show I’m most looking forward to tuning into this week is The 7 Fingers’s Out of Order.

Back in September, this Montreal circus collective (known in French as Les 7 doigts de la main) went to work on a new show, set in a post-apocalyptic big top, that never made it in front of live audiences. It was filmed, however, and my favourite human-sized troupe of acrobats and tumblers promise the result is “a cinematographic work in its own right.” The Cultch in Vancouver is presenting the premiere this week from March 18 to 21, before the film goes on “tour” to Europe.

If you’re into star-studded online readings of screenplays, there’s one coming up on March 19 that sounds like it will be a lark.

Story continues below advertisement

Wil, penned by Dan Rosen, tells the entirely untrue story of the young William Shakespeare workshopping his new play Romeo and Juliet in 1590 at a summer stock theatre run in a certain castle in Denmark.

The cast includes Will and Grace’s Eric McCormack and major stars of Canadian classical theatre such as Colm Feore, André Sills, Lucy Peacock and Geraint Wyn Davies. The online performances are a fundraiser for the Actors Fund and the AFC (formerly the Actors’ Fund of Canada).

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies