Turn off your cellphone – and put on your mask. It’s up to audiences to make theatregoing fun again

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Theatre & Performance

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Newsletter

Turn off your cellphone – and put on your mask. It’s up to audiences to make theatregoing fun again

Kelly Nestruck
J. Kelly Nestruck
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Stratford Festival has increased capacity for performances at outdoor canopies and indoors.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

I’m a theatre critic, not a public health inspector, so I’m trying to avoid writing too much about evolving pandemic protocols in my reviews.

But I did want to reiterate, as more indoor theatre opens up here in Ontario and outdoor capacities increase, that my recommendations and remarks are limited to the artistic and entertainment value of the shows I’m seeing. It’s up to individual theatregoers to look into what COVID-19 protocols each theatre company has in place, and then decide what they feel safe and comfortable with.

That distinction between safety and comfort is one a friend introduced me to recently – and I find it quite useful.

Story continues below advertisement

I personally feel both safe and comfortable watching theatre outdoors at the moment. At the performance of Blackout I saw last week at High Park in Toronto, the capacity crowd numbered 250 – and, while that was one of the biggest groups of humans I’ve been in for ages, I felt very relaxed being in the open air, masked and fully vaccinated.

Additionally, Canadian Stage, which runs the operations there, had its front-of-house staff gently enforcing the mask requirements. One man in his sixties was wearing his around his neck – and an usher politely asked him to pull it up; the patron in question was an overgrown child about this, and unleashed a full-body eyeroll in response, but did ultimately comply.

In contrast, while I’ve personally felt safe at the indoor theatre I’ve started to see, I haven’t necessarily always felt comfortable.

At the production of Sherlock Holmes and the Raven’s Curse I saw at the Shaw Festival on the weekend, I didn’t mind being with about 332 other people in a well-ventilated Festival Theatre that normally seats 856.

But a couple patrons not complying with the rules made me feel less than fully relaxed: An older man with his nose sticking out and an elderly man who was, inexplicably, completely nude in the face. Then, there was the middle-aged couple who were drinking wine in front of me – and who were indeed permitted to pull their masks down while sipping, but, in practice, kept them down for most of the first act.

At intermission, I moved to the back of the auditorium where I felt both safe and comfortable. I would suggest to the Shaw Festival – and all other theatre companies – that they add a pre-show announcement that goes over mask rules clearly so everyone can be on the same page. After all, masking at the theatre is still a new habit – and, even after decades of cellphones, people still need a reminder to turn theirs off.

Ultimately, however, ushers and front-of-house staff can only do so much in terms of keeping audiences compliant. We, theatregoers, have to commit to making one another feel comfortable by following every theatre’s house rules whether we personally believe they are making us safer or not.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the weekend, the Stratford Festival increased capacity. So, if you tried to get tickets earlier this summer and found The Rez Sisters sold-out, for instance, it’s worth giving the box office a try again.

Stratford is now playing to audiences of 195 and 227 at the canopies outside of the Festival Theatre and Tom Patterson Theatre, respectively. Indoors at the Studio Theatre – where Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women is set to open in two parts next week – capacity has risen from 25 to 130. The Lazaradis Hall, a space inside the Tom Patterson where many Forum events like readings and talks are taking place, has increased its capacity from 25 to 125.

I’ll be at the openings of two new Stratford Festival productions this weekend: R + J (yes, a version of Romeo and Juliet) and I Am William. Look for my reviews of those early next week.

But first, on Thursday, I am taking a drive to nearby Blyth, Ont., to check out the Blyth Festival’s new wrap-around open-air theatre called the Harvest Stage, which is set to be a permanent addition to the rural theatre company’s seasons moving forward.

It’s opening with a Sheryl Scott play called The Downs that’s been a hit for Blyth in the past, but which I have never seen. I should have a review up online by the weekend.

Elsewhere this week: The Charlottetown Festival is opening a great little gem of musical called Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story that comes from Nova Scotia’s 2b theatre company. Martin Morrow made it a critic’s pick in The Globe and Mail back in 2019 – and this critic would have picked it as well. Its international touring was interrupted by the pandemic – and you Islanders are lucky to have it up and running in PEI.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies