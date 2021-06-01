Two new audio dramas that are for the birds (in a good way)

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Theatre & Performance

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Newsletter

Two new audio dramas that are for the birds (in a good way)

Kelly Nestruck
J. Kelly Nestruck
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Parliament of Birds is part of Soulpepper’s series of international classics, Around the World in 80 Plays.

Yuri Arcurs/Handout

With stages still shuttered here in Toronto, I’ve pivoted from theatre critic to birder this spring.

I’ve installed a feeder in my backyard that attracts mainly sparrows and the occasional cardinal – and my son regularly demands to be taken to the “duck park” – that is, High Park, where I’ve finally learned the difference between mallards and wood ducks.

But I’ve also been listening to birds on nighttime walks around town – on my phone, through my headphones. Two theatre companies have recently released audio dramas that feature pigeons and hoopoes and falcons (oh my!) as the cast of characters.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto Pigeons, written by Luke Reece and directed by Marcel Stewart, is part of Factory Theatre’s excellent and easily binge-able You Can’t Get There From Here audio play series, which is available for free through Apple Podcasts or online until September. (Donations to Factory are welcome.)

Set during the Toronto Raptors playoff run in 2019, the play focuses on a pair of basketball-loving pigeons named Trae (played by Reece himself) and A.C. (Trevlyn Kennedy) who hang out above the outdoor fan zone known as Jurassic Park. The arrival in town from Peterborough, Ont., of a new bird named Klaw (Britta B) changes their dynamic – and ultimately leads to an action-packed climax in the airspace around the CN Tower as the Raptors try to clinch the NBA championship.

Reece – a National Slam Poet Champion – has ultimately penned a charming audio show drawing on the spoken-word style to poignantly explore the love-hate relationship so many people in Toronto have with the city they live in, and the reasons those of us who stay here choose to do so despite it all. (Long-suffering Leafs fans might find it a balm after Monday’s brutal loss to the Canadiens.)

The Parliament of Birds premiered last week as part of Soulpepper’s pay-what-you-choose series of international classics, Around the World in 80 Plays. It is a brand-new free adaptation of 12th-century Persian poet Farid Ud-Din Attar’s The Conference of the Birds penned by local playwright Guillermo Verdecchia and directed by Soheil Parsa (who recently announced he was stepping down as artistic director of Modern Times Stage Company after 31 years).

Originally written by Verdecchia with the stage in mind, this hour-and-a-half show is an epic poetic and philosophical drama that sees a diverse flock of birds troubled by the state of the world setting off in search of the mythical Simorgh through seven mystical valleys. The cast includes Jani Lauzon as the Hoopoe who leads that journey, and Oliver Dennis and Christof Desir as Crow and Parrot, whose quarrels along the way give the play much of its political bite. The voice acting under the guidance of Parsa is excellent across the board – though I particularly enjoyed Beatriz Pizano’s melancholy Cardinal.

By the way: If you think there’s something strange or childish about a play with birds as characters, let me point you to the history of Western theatre, from Aristophanes’ The Birds to Erin Shields’ If We Were Birds. You can learn a lot about being a human from our fine-feathered friends – as my birdwatching and bird-listening expeditions have been reinforcing for me.

Opening this week: The Charlottetown Festival is starting performances of the first show of its 2021 summer season – indoors, to a real, live in-person audience on Thursday. Fingers crossed.

Story continues below advertisement

But the process of getting Artistic Fraud of Newfoundland’s production of Between Breaths – which is inspired by the true story of Dr. Jon Lien, a.k.a. the Whale Man – on the stage at the Confederation Centre for the Arts has been more complicated than originally thought when the run was announced in early April.

The Atlantic Bubble did not open on April 19 as was initially expected, because of a new wave of COVID-19 cases – so the audience for this show, at least, will be all Islanders. (We’re talking 300 masked audience members at a time spread out around the centre’s 1,100-seat mainstage auditorium.)

Because of the provincial border issues, the Artistic Fraud team rehearsed the show (which has been in their repertoire for a couple of years) in St. John’s – and then put the actors and creative team on a charter flight to Charlottetown. They had to do so because there are no direct commercial flights between St. John’s and Charlottetown, the route through Halifax is on a reduced schedule, and transferring in Montreal increased the risk of transmission too much.

Between Breaths’ team then spent two weeks quarantining in a hotel in Charlottetown – and only entered the Confederation Centre for the Arts yesterday to start rehearsing on the stage they’ll be performing on until June 19. What dedication to craft and safety it takes to put on a play right now. “Break a leg” to all involved.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies