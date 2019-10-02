Two-spirited history: Toronto’s Fall For Dance North Festival showcasing Indigenous expressions

Open this photo in gallery Cody Berry (far left, crouching) oversees rehearsal of Mani.Deux with Tavia Christina (above), a Mtis dancer and student at Ryerson University, and Mio Sakamoto (below), a Japanese artist based in Toronto. Marlowe Porter

Entering its fifth season, Toronto’s Fall For Dance North Festival has been a compelling destination for all-comers – a chance for first-time visitors and aficionados to check out established international companies or happen upon an inspiring emerging artist from chance.

This year, the festival’s artistic director, Ilter Ibrahimof, has chosen to showcase four selections of Indigenous dance expressions at Ryerson Theatre from Oct 4-6.

One of those signature commissions is Mani.Deux, a mix of solos, duets, trios and ensemble for four dancers. Choreographed by Northfoot Movement and Cody Berry, Mani.Deux explores the history of two-spirited people to the present day. The name of the performance is a play on words with the Ojibwe word manidoo meaning spirit, combined with deux, French for two. Berry will also perform in the piece, which features expressionistic choreography and pow wow steps, set to live music performed by Paul Geldart and Trion Jourdain.

