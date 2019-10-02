 Skip to main content

Theatre & Performance Two-spirited history: Toronto’s Fall For Dance North Festival showcasing Indigenous expressions

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Two-spirited history: Toronto’s Fall For Dance North Festival showcasing Indigenous expressions

Laura Bolton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Cody Berry (far left, crouching) oversees rehearsal of Mani.Deux with Tavia Christina (above), a Mtis dancer and student at Ryerson University, and Mio Sakamoto (below), a Japanese artist based in Toronto.

Marlowe Porter

Entering its fifth season, Toronto’s Fall For Dance North Festival has been a compelling destination for all-comers – a chance for first-time visitors and aficionados to check out established international companies or happen upon an inspiring emerging artist from chance.

This year, the festival’s artistic director, Ilter Ibrahimof, has chosen to showcase four selections of Indigenous dance expressions at Ryerson Theatre from Oct 4-6.

One of those signature commissions is Mani.Deux, a mix of solos, duets, trios and ensemble for four dancers. Choreographed by Northfoot Movement and Cody Berry, Mani.Deux explores the history of two-spirited people to the present day. The name of the performance is a play on words with the Ojibwe word manidoo meaning spirit, combined with deux, French for two. Berry will also perform in the piece, which features expressionistic choreography and pow wow steps, set to live music performed by Paul Geldart and Trion Jourdain.

Story continues below advertisement

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter