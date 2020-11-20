Vancouver opera company experiments with virtual reality performance of Orpheus

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Theatre & Performance

Register
AdChoices

Vancouver opera company experiments with virtual reality performance of Orpheus

Jenna Simeonov
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Tapestry Opera 2019 production Augmented Opera.

Dahlia Katz/Dahlia Katz

On Canada’s West Coast, something revolutionary is ready for its big debut. OrpheusVR, the latest project out of Vancouver-based indie opera company re: Naissance Opera, is the first-of-its-kind opera created for virtual reality. It’s exactly what it sounds like: The audience member puts on a VR headset – namely, the Oculus Quest – and steps into an immersive world. The avatars sing arias, the user decides how the story unfolds, and the music morphs along with it. “Orpheus,” sings Eurydice in OrpheusVR’s trailer, “What have you done?”

Debi Wong, the singer and multidisciplinary artist who founded re:Naissance Opera in 2017, has been hinting at the fusion of opera and VR for at least a year. Her 2019 production for Toronto’s Tapestry Opera, Augmented Opera, was more traditional, with the audience sitting in physical seats, listening to the acoustic sounds of human voices. The story, though, pondered an afterlife in augmented reality, and the score (Benton Roark) featured a bold dose of electronic music. Wong is as much into brand new as she is into baroque opera, and she’s made a signature style out of her bent toward combining old and modern. But it’s her love of gaming – board games such as Descent, and a video game fanaticism that started at age 9 with The Legend of Zelda – that is the true catalyst for OrpheusVR.

“My original idea was to just gamify the experience,” says Wong of her new VR opera. That meant giving the audience the ability to interact with the story elements, as in a video game. They can decide the fates of the characters, influence the narrative and, because it’s an opera, change how the music sounds. The look of OrpheusVR (Conrad Sly, art director) certainly nods to Zelda, with its medieval-fantasy setting and androgynous characters. The score (Brian Topp, composer) is a breathtaking feat, an entire opera made up of musical if-then statements.

Story continues below advertisement

The audience member takes on the role of the Prophet, who has the power to decide the fate of famed lovers Orpheus and Eurydice. “You have to choose to either maintain the power structures of the world, or allow the power structures of the world to be overturned,” Wong explains. “In the world, you can either choose to keep things flourishing or blooming, or you can wither the world around you. And this changes the orchestration.”

OrpheusVR began as an inquisitive project, an adventure in operatic development that might offer the art form a new platform and a new audience. When the Oculus Quest came out in May 2019, it meant that VR was on its way to becoming mainstream. Yet neither Wong nor her creative team could have predicted COVID-19, and the subsequent spike in demand for all things VR. Forecast to reach US$18.8 billion globally in 2020, the VR and AR (augmented reality) sectors have grown nearly 80 per cent just since 2019.

“One of the largest drivers of research in 2020 has been the global pandemic,” says Chris Redmann, media and entertainment engineering manager at Unity Technologies and general submissions chair for the SIGGRAPH 2021 technology conference. “With a significant portion of the population working remotely, companies are struggling to find ways to keep their work force connected in more meaningful ways, and spatial computing is a strong contender.”

And, of course, VR is fun. “Not surprisingly, the gaming and entertainment industry has been at the forefront of immersive technology,” Redmann says, “and the majority of consumer experiences have fallen into this category.” Video games, virtual concerts, even virtual Burning Man – it’s an enormous opening of possibilities for safe socialization, and opera is essentially along for the ride.

“Opera deserves a place” in VR, Wong says. “To enter that sector with an opera project means that we get to help define what VR storytelling looks like. We very much have a voice in this strange, virtual, emergent art form that’s coming out.” There’s a certain amount of pride that an opera lover in Canada can take in OrpheusVR, a pioneer work in what could well become a ubiquitous medium for the performing arts.

More pragmatically, VR can offer a lifeline for artists and producers.

“I can still employ artists, I’m still paying our people,” Wong says. “I haven’t had to shut down. It’s been the opposite, actually, we’ve ramped up production.” Along with her OrpheusVR creative team, her project calls for singers, writers, designers and a composer. If you ignore the motion-capture gear, it’s a fairly traditional approach. It even opens up extraordinary possibilities for the traditional canon; which honest opera fan among us would not want to experience Wagner’s Ring Cycle in VR?

Story continues below advertisement

Yet most importantly, a VR performance platform offers a real shot at survival as curtains stay closed – or a new pandemic shutters theatres again in the future. “The whole sector doesn’t have to shut down if we keep working toward diversifying,” Wong says.

For now, in these early days, there are still hurdles to overcome. Historically, VR technology has suffered from a software bottleneck, where computing power and battery life keep it from going entirely mainstream. But such problems are shared across the VR industry as a whole, and the pandemic-fuelled uptick in research and development means that they likely won’t remain issues for long. In terms of opera, Wong estimates that even live VR performances could be possible in six to 12 months.

When OrpheusVR gets its first test audience this month at the first-ever OperaCon: Digital Pop-Up – a three-day online convention centred on opera innovation – it will mark the landing point of a project that began out of curiosity and ended in a world of great need.

And despite the shift in context, Wong’s mission has remained. “We’re trying to create new audiences, to bolster the independent opera scene that needs to seek out ways to be financially stable,” she says. “We understand that what we’re doing is not going to be for everyone. But that’s okay.”

Keep up to date with the weekly Nestruck on Theatre newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies