In the first sign that things are truly getting back to normal in Toronto theatre, there are two major new plays having their world premieres on the same day this week. April Fool’s Day, as it happens.

Such opening-night conflicts took place all the time in the beforetimes – and I’ve complained about it ad nauseam in the past. I’m sure I’ll get back to complaining about it again soon, but, for the moment, I’m just happy that there’s enough theatre happening again for such double-booking to be possible.

George F Walker’s Orphans for the Czar is one of the shows opening on Friday. (It starts previews Tuesday night at Crow’s Theatre, and runs to April 17.) This new play by the prolific Canadian playwright is an adaptation of Maxim Gorky’s 1908 novel The Life of a Useless Man, which is about a double agent in late Tsarist Russia.

Walker has shown his affinity with Russian source material before – most notably with Nothing Sacred, his 1988 stage adaptation of Ivan Turgenev’s novel Fathers and Sons that was performed all over North America.

Eric Peterson (Billy Bishop Goes to War, Corner Gas) starred in a 1994 commercial production of Nothing Sacred at the Winter Garden Theatre – and is now starring in Orphans for the Czar, which is being directed by Tanja Jacobs.

Also opening April 1 is Orphan Song at Tarragon Theatre (running to April 24). This is the latest work from the highly original and often high-concept playwright Sean Dixon. The action is set in 40,027 BCE, a time when the average human could count to five, and the plot concerns a Homo-sapiens couple who adopt a Neanderthal child. The show is currently in previews and former Tarragon artistic director Richard Rose is directing.

It’s hard to choose between two newborns – especially two “orphans” – but I’ve decided to see the Walker play first and then catch up on Dixon’s. Look for my reviews next week.

Also opening in Toronto this week:

You and I , an interactive show created by Maja Ardal ( You Fancy Yourself ) for “walking babies” (12 to 30 months) from Young People’s Theatre, is being presented by TO Live at the Meridian Arts Centre from March 30 to April 3. There’s been so little theatre for young people particularly during this pandemic, it’s nice to see that returning at last.

an interactive show created by Maja Ardal ( ) for “walking babies” (12 to 30 months) from Young People’s Theatre, is being presented by TO Live at the Meridian Arts Centre from March 30 to April 3. There’s been so little theatre for young people particularly during this pandemic, it’s nice to see that returning at last. Why Not Theatre’s RISER Festival, which aims to boost emerging theatre companies, kicks off on April 1 and runs to May 8. First up on the hybrid playbill is An IMM-Permanent Resident , a comedy infused with Bollywood elements that explores the bureaucracy of the Canadian Immigration process and will be performed in-person at the Theatre Centre.

, a comedy infused with Bollywood elements that explores the bureaucracy of the Canadian Immigration process and will be performed in-person at the Theatre Centre. Théâtre français de Toronto’s second show to make it to the stage in 2022 is Le Club des éphémères (March 30 to April 9), a new comedy by Alain Doom about five retired women linked in an unexpected way. As always, there are English surtitles.

Marsha Lederman, our western arts correspondent, recently recommended a few shows opening in British Columbia – so I’ll send you her way this week. She highlighted the returns of Cirque du Soleil’s Alegria and Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young’s Revisor in Vancouver, and Christine Quintana’s Clean/Espejos, which is now at the Western Canada Theatre in Kamloops.

Elsewhere in Western Canada, the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton has now followed fellow regionals the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre and Theatre Calgary in announcing a 2022-2023 season. It will, notably, include a stage adaptation of the audio play First Métis Man of Odessa by Matthew Mackenzie, which will have in its cast Ukrainian theatre star Mariya Khomutova. (I wrote about these two married artists and their efforts to help family and friends in Ukraine in a recent newsletter.)

I’ll throw you over to veteran Edmonton theatre critic Liz Nicholls and her invaluable website 12thnight.ca for more on the Citadel season – as it doesn’t seem to be up on the theatre company’s own website yet (though you can watch artistic director Daryl Cloran enthuse about it on YouTube).

The nominees are out for this year’s Robert Merritt Awards, which recognize the best in Nova Scotian theatre.

Festival of Live Digital Art co-curator Michael Wheeler highlighted on Twitter how interesting it is to see a show designed to be livestreamed (Heist’s Frequencies) competing against theatre designed to be watched in the traditional in-person way (At This Hour, FAT JULIET, Good Grief and Robin Hood: The Great Escape) for Outstanding New Nova Scotia Play.

It makes me wonder whether online/digital theatre without an in-person component will be eligible for other theatre awards in the future. We’ll see how it does at the Merritt Awards when winners are announced on April 11.

Not everyone is yet aware that the Shaw Festival has opened early this year. I was up in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., over the weekend to review Cyrano de Bergerac (a critic’s pick) and it was strange to drive past naked vineyards and fruit fields on my way to the Royal George theatre.

While the surroundings are not yet inviting, I did stumble upon an appealing new wine bar called Barbea that has opened next door to (and is, in fact, attached to) one of my favourite restaurants, Ruffino’s. Now, I can’t wait to actually have a glass and a snack there next time I stay over and don’t have to drive home to Toronto. (Regular visitors to the Shaw Festival will know how strangely difficult it is to find a place for a post-show drink in this wine-country town!)

Theatre critics in Canada are almost always invited to review a performance deemed “opening night” by producers, one which usually follows a few days (or weeks) of “preview” performances in which the final kinks of a new production are worked out in front of audiences.

It works differently on Broadway, however, where theatre critics are invited to review any of a series of preopening performances but are then asked to “embargo” their reviews until a night deemed “opening night.”

So, I will be seeing the new musical Paradise Square, produced by Canadian Garth Drabinsky, tomorrow evening in New York – but I will have to keep mum about what I think about the Broadway show until Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. Look for my review online then.

