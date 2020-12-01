Why a single artistic director is still enough

Are two (or more) heads really better than one when it comes to leading a theatre company’s artistic vision?
This always tempting idea is once again on the rise in the performing arts – and Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan (SOTS), a theatre company dedicated to the Bard (and more) in Saskatoon, is one company already taking a leap in that direction.
It’s undergoing a restructuring where a single artistic producer position will soon be split into three: A general manager and two co-artistic directors.
When it comes to separating the artistic side from the business side of running a theatre company, you’ll find no objection from me. The two should, indeed, be checks on one another in a not-for-profit organization.
As for a theatre company having more than one artistic director, colour me skeptical – there’s a difference between collaborative leadership and not knowing who’s really in charge.
The last time this was tried out at a Canadian “classics plus” theatre company, it certainly did not work out.
Back in 2008, co-artistic directors Des McAnuff, Marti Maraden and Don Shipley only managed to make it through a single season programming the Stratford Festival together, before it was decided – by whom, why and how exactly is still a murky matter – that McAnuff was more than enough.
Before it all fell apart, Stratford trumpeted this triumvirate as representing “diverse influences from theatre movements not just across Canada but from around the world.”
In McAnuff, you had a flashy Broadway hit (and miss) maker, in Maraden, an artist who had built her career at home, and, in Shipley, an experience curator from the highbrow international festival circuit.
That decision to have three artistic directors was a classic case of a board of directors trying to please everyone with representation at the top.
Twelve years on from that debacle, boards of directors still feel the pressure to please everyone. But what folks in the arts want to see represented in leaders has shifted.
For instance: You wouldn’t get away with using the word “diverse” in a sentence about the appointment of two white men and white woman any more.
Indeed, collaborative leadership models are once again raising their multiple heads in response to demands being made of artistic organizations to live up to their stated principles of inclusion.
Many performing arts companies have been going through what’s been dubbed a “reckoning” over systemic exclusion, particularly of BIPOC artists, staff and audiences, since anti-racism protests started to fill streets around the world following the killing of George Floyd by police in the United States.
And many a Canadian artistic director has left their perch – or been toppled – in the intervening months including, elsewhere in Saskatoon, Del Surjik at Persephone Theatre.
That Canadian theatre companies have institutional problems regarding race (and gender) is clearest if you look at the top: There are still a great many theatre companies in this country, like SOTS, that have only had white, male artistic directors for their entire histories.
Will Brooks, who has been artistic producer at SOTS since 2014 and self-described as a “white, middle aged, middle class, privileged leader” in a statement admitting to having “failed Saskatoon BIPOC people” that appeared on the theatre company’s website this tumultuous summer, told me the restructuring came, in part, out of the current discussions surrounding inclusivity.
“As a community, we’ve had a lot of conversations in Saskatoon, similar to many of the conversations across the country, about decreasing the hierarchical power structures that are a problem in our industry,” Brooks told me in an interview.
The new leadership model – which he himself proposed to the board and will see him become one of two co-artistic directors – has a potential to move the company forward “in terms of diversity of perspective in the leadership team.” Indeed, the job posting for the new co-artistic director states: “As the hired individual will be an equal partner to… Brooks, we are interested in a candidate who offers an exciting and diverse perspective.”
On one level, I get the idea: If there are structural problems in Canadian theatre, why not retool the structures?
But, ultimately, I can’t help but feel that eliminating the position of a single artistic director at a time when BIPOC artists have finally started to land those jobs at major performing arts organization is a step back.
It’s strikes me as unfair that white male artistic directors have had a chance to run the whole show at theatre companies and earn a decent living in the arts – some have succeeded, and others have not – since theatre emerged as a profession in this country.
In the case of SOTS, the two co-artistic director positions will be part-time instead of full-time jobs – and paid approximately $28,000 to $29,000. (Brooks says his salary will be cut in half.)
How is it really progress to eliminate of well-paying full-time artistic jobs in an industry notably absent in them?
In our conversation, Brooks suggested the traditionally all-engrossing nature of artistic director positions could be a barrier to potential applicants who, he says, “are trying to be a parent or trying to hold on to an independent career as a theatre director.” Indeed, he is looking forward to spending more time with his recently adopted son.
To my mind, that’s a good argument for a different type of restructuring, however. I’d love to see artistic directors freed from all work that keeps their minds off what’s on the stages – fundraising in particularly – and that gives them time for professional development and also to see what work is being done outside of their theatres in their communities. Too many artistic directors are hired for their ability to fundraise – and that has led to a certain image of an artistic director.
And all theatre artists would benefit from a less macho work environment – particularly a move to a five-day-a-week rehearsal schedule from the standard six.
Brooks has also suggested term limits.
But I’ve always enjoyed a well curated theatre company – and my concern is that theatres are already starting to be run by committee and are starting to be indistinguiable.