Why Evalyn Parry is leaving Buddies in Bad Times ahead of schedule

I wasn’t expecting Evalyn Parry to be the next Canadian artistic director to step down this summer.

But Buddies in Bad Times, the Toronto queer theatre, announced that surprising news on Friday afternoon – a time of the week when politicians usually release news in order to bury it.

“While Evalyn has decided to leave at this time to deal with family health issues, this decision also reflects her ongoing commitment to making space at Buddies,” a message posted to the theatre company’s website read. “[O]n her recommendation Buddies will use this time of transition to restructure, and consider new leadership models for the organization’s future.”

Open this photo in gallery Buddies in Bad Times artistic director Evalyn Parry will be leaving the role on Sept. 15. Alejandro Santiago

This summer has been full of similar departures with – and this is only a partial list – leaders leaving the PuSh Festival and Carousel Theatre for Young People in Vancouver, B.C.; Persephone Theatre in Saskatoon; Second City in Toronto (and Chicago and Los Angeles); and Theatre Aquarius in Hamilton.

These have come in the context of artistic institutions across North America reckoning with systemic racism, and anti-Black racism in particular, following the police killing of George Floyd in May.

With a pair of reasons being offered for Parry’s departure, I reached out to the director, musician and performer on Monday directly to better understand her decision.

The family health issue is a serious one: Parry’s wife, Suzanne – a health-care worker whom she wrote about on the Buddies blog at the start of the pandemic – was diagnosed with breast cancer in May, her “second round” with the disease.

Over the summer, Suzanne has had two surgeries, and she is now undergoing an aggressive treatment of chemotherapy and radiation therapy that will last until next summer.

Parry says it was always her intention to leave Buddies at the end of the 2020/2021 season after six years in the job – but given her wife’s illness, she’s reconsidered her priorities.

But Buddies has not been immune to the summer of racial reckoning, either – even though its programming is considered some of the most inclusive in Toronto, and Parry, who is white, has made her most celebrated work with the company in collaboration with Black and Indigenous artists. Such shows include Obaaberima and Kiinalik: These Sharp Tools.

In June, the queer theatre paused “to reflect and take action on structural racism within our organization.” Its board then announced “a comprehensive transformation process to address anti-Black racism and other forms of oppression within our organization.”

“This time has given us time to look deeper than programming,” says Parry. “To peel back the onion and look deeper.”

There have been specific concerns raised regarding the culture at Buddies – including by Shaista Latif, a recent recipient of the protégé part of the Siminovitch Prize for Theatre. Parry says she’s not bowing out of the conversation and, even after she steps down on Sept. 15, will continue to make herself available to an upcoming community consultation process on the company’s shape going forward.

Though Parry was ultimately only able to realize three and a half seasons of programming before the pandemic shut Buddies down, there was a lot to admire about her tenure, which featured many artistic successes (such as the aforementioned Kiinalik, which was remounted at the Luminato Festival and toured to Scotland and Mexico) and the occasional major controversy (i.e. the replacement of a reading of a play by company co-founder Sky Gilbert).

Parry says she’s left the company in a “very healthy” financial shape (“incredible but true”), helped by box office for the 2019-2020 season that was on target to be a record for her tenure before COVID-19 intervened.

“I hope that my legacy as AD is remembered because of the art that I made and that I programmed that had many powerful stories from artists of colour and Indigenous artists, that have changed who comes to our theatre and changed how people think about Buddies,” Parry says.

