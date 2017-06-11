Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The cast of Come From Away performs at the 71st annual Tony Awards on June 11, 2017. (Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)
The cast of Come From Away performs at the 71st annual Tony Awards on June 11, 2017. (Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

Come From Away wins one Tony; Dear Evan Hansen emerges as big winner Add to ...

NEW YORK — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Come From Away took home one Tony Award on Sunday but the night belonged to Dear Evan Hansen.

Christopher Ashley paid tribute to the people of Newfoundland as he accepted his Tony for best director of a musical.

The show – set in Gander, N.L., in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks – had been up for seven awards, including best musical.

It was also nominated for best lighting, best choreography, best book and score of a musical, and best featured actress in a musical.

Dear Evan Hansen won the big best musical award and five others, making it the night’s big winner.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

A look at Come From Away's Sheridan College beginnings (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular