Come From Away took home one Tony Award on Sunday but the night belonged to Dear Evan Hansen.

Christopher Ashley paid tribute to the people of Newfoundland as he accepted his Tony for best director of a musical.

The show – set in Gander, N.L., in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks – had been up for seven awards, including best musical.

It was also nominated for best lighting, best choreography, best book and score of a musical, and best featured actress in a musical.

Dear Evan Hansen won the big best musical award and five others, making it the night’s big winner.

