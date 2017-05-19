Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The cast of Come From Away in a 2016 handout photo. (Matthew Murphy/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
NEW YORK — The Canadian Press

Canadian musical “Come From Away” will embark on a North American tour beginning next year.

The award-winning show will launch its tour at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018.

Additional cities have not yet been announced.

The 9/11-inspired musical also announced an extension of its current Broadway showcase, with tickets now available for performances through May 20, 2018.

A third production of “Come From Away” will be staged at Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre beginning on Feb. 13, 2018.

Created by Canadian husband-and-wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, “Come From Away” is set in Gander, N.L., following the 9/11 attacks.

The remote town provided refuge to 6,579 passengers and crew on 38 planes that were diverted when U.S. air space was closed.

The Tony-nominated show has already won outstanding musical honours from New York’s Outer Critics Circle Awards and the Helen Hayes Awards in Washington, D.C.

