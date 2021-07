A look back at moments from Karen Kain’s career at The National Ballet of Canada as she shifts to the role of artistic director emeritus.

Karen Kain and Frank Augustyn in La Bayadère on November 15, 1978.Jack Dobson/The Globe and Mail 1 of 10 Karen Kain's final performance in Swan Lake on November 25, 1994.ROGER HALLETT/The Globe and Mail 2 of 10 Karen Kain, centre in The National Ballet of Canada's production of Cruel World in 1996.Cylla von Tiedemann 3 of 10 Karen Kain in rehearsals, May 2, 1993.Edward Regan/The Globe and Mail 4 of 10 Story continues below advertisement Karen Kain and Robert Conn in The Taming of the Shrew on November 3, 1993.Randy Velocci/The Globe and Mail 5 of 10 Karen Kain in rehearsal on February 21, 1994.EDWARD REGAN/The Globe and Mail 6 of 10 Karen Kain and Serge Lavoie in Coppelia.Jeff Wasserman/The Globe and Mail 7 of 10 Karen Kain in Don Quixote on February 17, 1988.Jeff Wasserman/The Globe and Mail 8 of 10 Frank Augustyn and Karen Kain in Afternoon of the Fawn on November 25, 1977.TIBOR KOLLEY/The Globe and Mail 9 of 10 Karen Kain on February 12 2013.Fred Lum 10 of 10

