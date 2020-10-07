 Skip to main content
Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan

Open this photo in gallery:

Marilyn Leggett, right, and Malcolm Leggett, who donated to the Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan festivals, pass lighting features projected on the ground as they leave the grand opening event in Saskatoon, Sept. 1, 2020.

Liam Richards/The Globe and Mail

1 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan artistic producer Will Brooks, left, adjusts a microphone for Joseph Naytowhow, who works with the theatre group as an Indigenous cultural adviser.

Liam Richards/The Globe and Mail

2 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Judith Schulz, of SightLine Designs, adjusts a camera to be used for a live stream as the Prairie Lilly riverboat passes.

Liam Richards/The Globe and Mail

3 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Guests return to the new venue site to get a closer look at the new lights.

Liam Richards/The Globe and Mail

4 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Saskatchewan Artistic Producer Will Brooks, left, speaks as Director of Marketing and Development Alan Long displays a rendering of a future building.

Liam Richards/The Globe and Mail

5 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

A crew member from the Prairie Lilly Riverboat explains safety procedures for the boat to Gordon McCall, who founded and was the first artistic director of Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan in 1985.

Liam Richards/The Globe and Mail

6 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Saskatchewan artistic producer Will Brooks adjusts a microphone for speakers.

Liam Richards/The Globe and Mail

7 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark, left, holds a ribbon as Saskatchewan Arts Board CEO Michael Jones cuts it with a prop sword.

Liam Richards/The Globe and Mail

8 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Guests on the top deck of the Prairie Lilly Riverboat watch a light show.

Liam Richards/The Globe and Mail

9 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Saskatchewan artistic producer Will Brooks displays a rendering of planned Contemplation Circle.

Liam Richards/The Globe and Mail

10 of 10

