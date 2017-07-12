Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

At this year’s Fringe Festival, Jennifer Walls is the can’t-miss artist.

Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

At this year’s Fringe Festival, Jennifer Walls is the can’t-miss artist. That should be taken literally, because Walls (a singer/actor/impersonator/host, producer and poster child for multitasking) will be hard to avoid, what with her involvement in no fewer than four productions.

She performs in the musical tragedy Seeking Refuge, as well as the kiddie show Jay & Shilo’s Sibling Revelry. Walls is part – what part is a mystery – of the secretive Confidential Musical Theatre Project. Walls also hosted a karaoke night earlier in the festival.

If you wish to see this melodious and industrious performer, your best bet is to call the festival ticket office. She’ll probably answer the phone, if she’s not busy handing out programs, that is.

Fringe Festival info at fringetoronto.com.

Follow Brad Wheeler on Twitter: @BWheelerglobe

