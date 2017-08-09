The expansion and revitalization of Massey Hall (opened with pomp, circumstance and long lines to the restrooms in 1894) proceeds as planned. This week, the Ontario government announced an investment of $4-million toward the second stage of a seven-year, multiphase renovation currently under way at one of North America’s most storied concert venues.

The province previously put up $8-million (matching a federal contribution) for the restoration’s first phase. Plans call for the downtown Toronto facility to close temporarily between summer 2018 and fall 2020. Until then, the hall is fully functional, with coming appearances from alt-country artist Jason Isbell (Aug. 29), comedian Lewis Black and Kathleen Madigan (Sept. 14) and the lost-then-found sixties songster Rodriguez (Sept. 15).

