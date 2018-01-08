 Skip to main content

Read the letter to the Soulpepper Theatre’s board of directors

From left, actors Diana Bentley, Hannah Miller, Kristin Booth and Patricia Fagan, attend a press conference at law firm Levitt LLP on Jan. 4, 2018.

Contributed to The Globe and Mail

January 8, 2018

RE: Harassment at Soulpepper Theatre Company

Last week, Diana Bentley, Kristin Booth, Patricia Fagan, and Hannah Miller broke a decades-long silence. We believe the allegations they raised against Albert Schultz and Soulpepper Theatre Company. We also believe that there are more stories like theirs that have not been told.

As a sign of solidarity with Ms. Bentley, Ms. Booth, Ms. Fagan and Ms. Miller, we were prepared to refuse to work with Soulpepper in any capacity so long as Mr. Schultz had a role in the Company. With his recent resignation, and the appointment of Alan Dilworth as Acting Artistic Director, that is not necessary at this time. However, the litigation continues, and we call on the Board of Soulpepper to acknowledge the harm these women, and others, have suffered.

In the coming weeks, we look forward to the Board's announcement of concrete steps it is taking to ensure that Soulpepper is a safe environment, where abuse and harassment cannot be tolerated, and where art can flourish.

Sincerely,

Aaron Abrams

Freya Ravensbergen

Michael Healey

Aaron Poole

Gein Wong

Michael Mabbott

Aaron Willis

Grace Lynn Kung

Michael Wheeler

Adam Paolozza

Greg Gale

Michelle Latimer

Adam Pettle

Hailey Gillis

Michelle Monteith

Adriana Maggs

Hannah Miller

Mikaela Davies

Adrienne Kress

Harveen Sandhu

Miko Tomasevich

Adrienne Mitchell

Heather Allin

Mitchell Cushman

Alana Pancyr

Heather Dann

Monica Dottor

Alex McCooeye

Ilana Frank

Morwyn Brebner

Alex Paxton-Beesley

Ira Levy

Natalie Lisinska

Ali Momen

Irene Poole

Natasha Greenblatt

Alice Snaden

Jacqueline Robertson Cull

Neha Ross

Alicia Toner

James Graham

Nicole Underhay

Alisa Palmer

James Kall

Noah Spitzer

Allegra Fulton

Jane Luk

Noelle Carbone

Allen Cole

Jane Spidell

Pam Winter

Amanda Brugel

Jane Tattersall

Pamela Sinha

Amanda Jane Smith

Janet Porter

Patrice Theroux

Amanda Rosenthal

Jean Yoon

Patricia Fagan

Amir Haidar

Jeananne Goosen

Patrick Tarr

Amy Lee

Jennifer Brewin

Paul Fauteux

Amy Rutherford

Jennifer Dzialoszynski

Paul Fox

Anand Rajaram

Jennifer Podemski

Paul Rainville

Andre du Toit

Jennifer Weiss

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Andre Sills

Jennifer Wigmore

Rae Ellen Bodie

Andrea Mapili

Jenny Lewis

Raoul Bhaneja

Andrew Chown

Jeremy LaLonde

Ravi Jain

Anita Majumdar

Jessica Severin

Rebecca Applebaum

Anne Marie DeLuise

Jill Purdy

Rebecca Benson

Annie Briggs

Jim Millan

Rebecca Northan

Ann-Marie MacDonald

Joanna Barrotta

Richard Clarkin

Anusree Roy

Joanne Vannicola

Richard Greenblatt

Ari Cohen

Jocelyne Zucco

Richard Lam

Arthur Milner

John Cleland

Rick Roberts

Arwen MacDonell

Jordan Pettle

Rick Whelan

Ash Knight

Julia Lederer

Robyn Friedman

Ashley Ireland

Julian De Zotti

Rong Fu

Aurora Stewart de Peña

Julie Brar

Ruth Madoc-Jones

Avi Federgreen

Julie Fox

Ryan Blakely

Bahia Watson

Julie Tepperman

Ryan Couldrey

Barbara Fulton

Kaitlin Morrow

Ryan Hollyman

Barry Flatman

Kaitlyn Alexander

Rylan Wilkie

Bob Schultz

Karen Robinson

Sabryn Rock

Bonnie Beecher

Karyn Dwyer

Salvatore Antonio

Brendan Gall

Kate Brown

Sandi Sloan

Brett Christopher

Kate Corbett

Sandra Cooper

Brigitte Robinson

Kate Duncan

Sandra Gillis

Byron Abalos

Kate Lynch

Sandra Henderson

C. David Johnson

Katherine Cullen

Sara Kay

Cailin Stadnyk

Katherine Gauthier

Sarah Goodman

Caitlin Cronenberg

Keith Barker

Sarah Koehn

Camille Stubel

Kelli Fox

Sarah Miller

Carmen Grant

Kelly Read

Sarah Orenstein

Caroline Gillis

Kelly Van der Burg

Sarah Polley

Catherine Rainville

Kenneth Welsh

Sarain Boylan

Celia Chassels

Kishwar Iqbal

Scott Leaver

Charles Officer

Kristen Peace

Shauna Supeene

Charlotte Sullivan

Kristen Peace

Shawn Ahmed

Christine Horne

Kristian Bruun

Simone Urdl

Christopher Morris

Kristin Booth

Simonee Chichester

Christopher Stanton

Kristin Kreuk

Sochi Fried

Colin Doyle

Krystin Pellerin

Soheil Parsa

Conrad Coates

Lara Jean Chorostecki

Sonia Hosko

Corrine Koslo

Laura Schutt

Stephanie Clement

Courtenay Stevens

Lauren MacKinlay

Stephanie Law

Crystal Lowe

Leah Doz

Stuart Hughes

Cyd Rainville

Lesley Faulkner

Susan Forrest

Dan Chameroy

Leslie McBay

Susanna Fournier

Dani Kind

Ley Lukins

Tamara Protic

Daniel MacIvor

Linda Pope

Tanya Greve

Daniel Williston

Lisa Horner

Tara Slone

Danny Ghantous

Lisa Marie DiLiberto

Tara Spencer-Nairn

Darrel Gamotin

Lise Cormier

Tassie Cameron

David Yee

Lorraine Samuel

Ted Dykstra

Deborah Drakeford

Maddalena Vallecchi Williams

Ted Witzel

Debra Goldblatt-Sadowski

Marcel Stewart

Teresa De Luca

Diana Bentley

Marcie Januska

Teresa Hannigan

Diana Donnelly

Maria del Mar

Thalia Kane

Divine Brown

Maria Vacratsis

Theresa Tova

Dr. Holger Schott Syme

Martin Gero

Thomas Morgan Jones

Elise Bauman

Matthew Edison

Tim Campbell

Eliza – Jane Scott

Matthew Gin

Tim Ware

Elizabeth Saunders

Matthew MacFadzean

Tom Rooney

Ellen-Ray Hennessy

Matthew Sadowski

Tony Nappo

Ellie Moon

Mayko Nguyen

Travis Seetoo

Emilie Ullerup

Meaghan Denomme

Trish Lindström

Emily Mewett

Meegwun Fairbrother

Vanessa Matsui

Emma Laird

Megan Smith Fahlenbock

Vivien Endicott– Douglas

Esther Jun

Meghan Heffern

Warren Sonoda

Evan Buliung

Melanie Klodt Wong

William Phillips

Fab Filippo

Melody A. Johnson

Wilson Klodt Wong

Farah Merani

Mia Kirshner

Zachary Bennett

Ferne Downey

Michael Hanrahan

 
