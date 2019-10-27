 Skip to main content

Theatre Reviews

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Review

65,000 years of cultural history made present through Spirit by Australia’s Bangarra Dance Theatre

Kaija Pepper
Vancouver
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Spirit, by Australia’s Bangarra Dance Theatre, is a rich theatrical experience that makes the cultural history of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people very present and tangible.

Bangarra Dance Theatre /Handout

  • Spirit
  • Bangarra Dance Theatre
  • Choreography by Stephen Page and Bernadette Walong-Sene, traditional choreography and music by Djakapurra Munyarryun, music by David Page and Steve Francis

It’s a feast of sound and vision – and scent, too, from burning sticks, wafting from the stage into the auditorium. Spirit, by Australia’s Bangarra Dance Theatre, is a rich theatrical experience that makes the cultural history of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people very present and tangible. The 70-minute show, made up of nine vignettes taken from the company’s repertoire, launched a Canadian tour at the Vancouver Playhouse on Friday.

Bangarra – which means “to make fire” in the Wiradjuri language – grounds its work in culture that goes back 65,000 years. Yet, embodied by the company’s 17 dancers – all of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent – there is a relevant contemporary flavour to the evening. As with much dance today, the dancers’ skill set is broadly based: You glimpse occasional hip-hop rhythms in their moves or the fluid grace of ballet. These and other forms provided additional, often subtle, textures to the traditional Indigenous choreography that is the main storytelling element.

The traditional movement tends to be grounded, with the dancers spinning low or rolling on the ground as if it were soft earth. Animals are evoked, as in a section from Ochres – a 1994 work that put Bangarra on the map for its insights into Indigenous culture (it is now a resident company at Sydney Opera House). Six bare-chested men in black pants stalk the stage with feline grace, their hands curled round like paws.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

The traditional movement tends to be grounded, with the dancers spinning low or rolling on the ground as if it were soft earth.

Zan Wimberley/Handout

The music is similarly built from traditional and contemporary elements, including Aboriginal languages, didgeridoo, strings, electronica and nature sounds.

A projected subtitle near the start notes “the scars of colonization and dispossession,” but “our Ceremonies heal and cleanse our spirits.” The performance itself was one such ceremony, performed with inner commitment and no obvious playing to the audience. This made it easy to fall into the dreamy other world atmosphere onstage, especially in Brolga, from Corroboree (2001), which opened. Bangarra’s long-time artistic director Stephen Page (descended from the Nunukul people and Munaldjali clan) described the excerpt as “our First Nations Swan Lake” in the pre-show talk.

A brolga is a type of crane, and the story follows a similar human-into-creature transformation. The staging features clouds of white dust and lots of white feathers, a gorgeous, bird-like duet, a towering backdrop revealing a cross-section of earth and the calm presence of Elma Kris, a 20-year company veteran. In her more ceremonial role, Kris seemed to directly channel the Indigenous spirit at the heart of Bangarra.

One caveat is over Spirit’s episodic “best moments” format: next time, I’d love to be able to dig deep into one full-length work.

Bangarra tours to Montreal’s Place des Arts, Oct. 30 to Nov. 2; Brantford’s Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts, Nov. 6; Toronto’s St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts, Nov. 8 to 9; and Ottawa’s National Arts Centre, Nov. 15 to 16, with a cultural residency at Six Nations in Ontario Nov. 12 to 13.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter