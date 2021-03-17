 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Theatre Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Review

Out of Order: A new filmed circus show from the 7 Fingers is a must-see work of pandemic art

J. Kelly Nestruck
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Out of Order's North American premiere is online this week through Vancouver’s the Cultch.

Sébastien Lozé/Handout

  • Title: Out of Order
  • Directors: Isabelle Chassé & Gypsy Snider
  • Cast: Samuel Renaud, Mikaël Bruyère-L’Abbé, Louis Joyal, Éline Guélat, Vincent Jutras, Maude Parent, Antino Pansa, Tuedon Ariri, Anna Kichtchenko, Guillaume Biron
  • Company: The 7 Fingers
  • Presented by: The Cultch, thecultch.com
  • Year: Runs March 18 to 21, 2021
Critic’s Pick

The “hand to hand act” – the very name sounds dangerous in our pandemic times – is a particular type of two-person circus routine, a mix of gymnastics and acrobatics that involves one performer holding another performer aloft in poses of increasing difficulty.

When someone says circus, your first thought might be of acrobats flying through the air with the greatest of ease; but hand to hand, by contrast, is about how impressive stillness can be.

It is a feat of strength and balance that makes a spectacle out of how much effort it can take not to move – when, for instance, you are doing a one-arm handstand on top of another person.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Out of Order is set in the near future.

Sébastien Lozé/Handout

Out of Order, a new filmed circus performance from the Montreal circus collective the 7 Fingers, having its North American premiere online this week through Vancouver’s the Cultch, climaxes with just such a display.

The Tintin-haired performer Louis Joyal is suspended upside down, the only thing connecting him to the earth being his hand held in the hand of his strongman partner, Samuel Renaud.

The sight seems like a physical metaphor for all our struggles this past year, each ripple of Joyal and Renaud’s muscles a reminder of the strain it actually takes on a body to stay in one place in an impossible situation. It made my three-person bubble burst into tears, helped along by the lyrics of the song accompanying it: “We will find a way back from it all.”

Out of Order’s directors, circus greats Isabelle Chassé and Gypsy Snider, focus the camera as much on the moment where Joyal and Renaud first graze gloveless fingers, however.

That is breathtaking in its own way, sending shivers down the spine given our current taboos regarding touch. The bravery of circus performers has never been in doubt, but now it is apparent from the instance bodies brush up against each other.

Set in the near future, Out of Order begins with its 10 performers entering an abandoned big top wearing gloves and masks, as well as a mix of costumes that seem half inspired by Moulin Rouge and half ransacked from a Le Chateau going-out-of-business sale.

What we’re watching was originally created with the expectation that it would be presented in front of audiences in Montreal last fall – but the window in which live, in-person performance was allowed in the city’s salles de spectacles was too brief.

Story continues below advertisement

No matter. Chassé and Snider filmed it instead, in an immersive way, from all angles. There are no static proscenium-style shots. (If you’ve ever wondered what it is like to have a dozen heavy juggling clubs flying back and forth right over your head, you can now find out from the POV of a cowering clown.)

This result is ultimately one of the most moving works of art I’ve seen that has engaged directly with the subject of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Open this photo in gallery

The French singing and speaking has English subtitles.

Antoine Seychal/Handout

The opening routine involves the cast holding two-metre-long wooden poles, and using them to stay that approved government distance from one another. But then they turn the poles into hurdles that everyone takes a turn jumping, diving or tumbling over or under. It’s a fun-house mirror reflection of how we all navigate the world today.

A contortionist act later on involving two women and a big sheet of see-through plastic is disturbing, like some sort of Dexter dance routine. But, again, we’re only watching a slightly distorted version of our pandemic lives of plexiglass partitions, and turning ourselves into grotesque pretzels to keep apart.

While Out of Order doesn’t hesitate to tap into current anxieties about our fragile and freakish bodies, it is also full of joy. There is plenty of humour amid the high-wire acts and hoop tricks – including the funniest bit I’ve ever seen involving a mask, executed with extreme seriousness by Vincent Jutras.

There is a little singing, and a little speaking – in French with English subtitles. The roguish ringmaster (Guillaume Biron) has a wry monologue about the “unessential” business he and his colleagues are about to conduct; later, he recites the well-chosen Charles Baudelaire poem Enivrez-vous. “One must always be drunk; that’s all there is to it,” it begins. “So as not to feel the horrible burden of time crushing your shoulders and bending you toward the earth.”

Story continues below advertisement

But drunk on what? Baudelaire wrote: “On wine, on poetry, or on virtue. The choice is yours.”

Judging by social-media activity, many folks are getting through the pandemic by getting drunk on virtue in public; judging by the line-up at the liquor store, wine is the method of choice in private. What we haven’t got wasted on enough through the past year is poetry – and Out of Order is that, poetry in motion and in stillness. I recommend a deep, long drink.

Out of Order runs March 18 to 21 at thecultch.com; tickets are $29 or $58.

In the interest of consistency across all critics’ reviews, The Globe has eliminated its star-rating system in film and theatre to align with coverage of music, books, visual arts and dance. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a critic’s pick designation across all coverage. (Television reviews, typically based on an incomplete season, are exempt.)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies