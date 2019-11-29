 Skip to main content

Theatre Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Review

The latest production of Cats slinks into Toronto to refresh your Memory before the movie’s release

Martin Morrow
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

The current North American tour of Cats is at Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre for the holiday season.

Matthew Murphy

  • Cats
  • Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber
  • Lyrics by T.S. Eliot, Trevor Nunn and Richard Stilgoe
  • Directed by Trevor Nunn
  • Genre Musical
  • Actors Giovanni DiGabriele, PJ Digaetano, Keri René Fuller, Emma Hearn, McGee Maddox, Brandon Michael Nase
  • Company Mirvish Productions
  • Venue Princess of Wales Theatre
  • City Toronto
  • Year: Runs to Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020

rating

I used to declare that I wasn’t a Cats fancier. That was before I had a preteen daughter whose fascination with felines knows no bounds. Suddenly, I couldn’t wait for her to see Andrew Lloyd Webber’s proto-mega-musical – and preferably live, onstage, before the release of the creepy-looking CGI movie version with Taylor Swift et al.

Mirvish Productions has obliged by bringing the show’s current North American tour to Toronto for a holiday-season engagement. This is the latest version of the legendary production, which underwent some renovations for its 2016 Broadway revival. So if you’re already a fan, it’s a chance to check out the improvements. If you’re a newbie like my daughter, it’s the perfect introduction.

She came to the show knowing zilch about it – apart from loving Macavity: The Mystery Cat, one of the dozen or so T.S. Eliot cat poems that serve as its source material. And I’m sure she’d heard the melody to Memory in an elevator. On the way to the theatre, I gave her a quick sketch of the notoriously skimpy plot: In a moonlit junkyard, the Jellicle Cats are holding their annual Jellicle Ball. At the end of it, their leader, Old Deuteronomy, will choose one of them to ascend to the Heaviside Layer, their cat heaven, to undergo a rebirth.

Story continues below advertisement

Then I let the songs and dancing do the rest.

As those anthropomorphic Jellicles prowled the stage, singing Eliot’s quaint verse set to Lloyd Webber’s lively pastiches, she was riveted, soaking in every bit of information about this rare-but-familiar tribe. Meanwhile, I was focused on their paws.

Cats really is a dance show more than anything – and certainly in this reboot, with Hamilton’s Andy Blankenbuehler reworking the original choreography of the late Gillian Lynne. His revisions provide most of the highlights here, among them the flashy Magical Mister Mistoffelees sequence in Act 2, with its hocus-pocus moves and R&B groove. But just as fun is the slinky, Bob Fosse-flavoured choreography for the Macavity number, performed with Gwen Verdon pizzazz by Alexa Racioppi’s Demeter and Emma Hearn’s Bombalurina.

Open this photo in gallery

Keri René Fuller is scruffy and forlorn as Grizabella.

Matthew Murphy

The acting is pretty good, too. As Grizabella, the faded glamour cat, Keri René Fuller is so scruffy and forlorn that she reminded my daughter of one of those pitiful strays in the animal-rescue videos she watches on YouTube. By the time Fuller had sung Memory at the show’s climax, her mighty pipes belying her frail appearance, she’d become my daughter’s favourite character.

Cats is anything but ageist. Eliot, alias Old Possum, loved his senior cats, and four get starring roles here – as well as Grizabella, there’s Old Deuteronomy (Brandon Michael Nase), the tubby, tap-dancing tabby Jennyanydots (Emily Jeanne Phillips) and doddering Gus (Timothy Gulan), the theatre cat. Played by Gulan with the right mix of sentiment and braggadocio, he’s like a fur-clad version of Wallace Shawn’s old gasbag of an actor in Noah Baumbach’s new film Marriage Story.

But there are plenty of lithe youngsters, too, and they’re continually leaping off the stage and stalking the aisles of the Princess of Wales. All the better to appreciate up-close those iconic costume designs by John Napier, which are so 1980s – sleek painted Spandex with furry legwarmers and various shaggy and spiky coiffures.

Open this photo in gallery

The updated choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler presents most of the production's highlights.

Matthew Murphy

Napier’s set is also a classic; a nocturnal junkyard with the junk scaled to a cat’s perspective, its huge hubcaps, shoes and the like used by the Jellicles as costumes and props. Happily, unlike beloved behemoths Les Misérables and The Phantom of the Opera, Cats hasn’t undergone a major scenic makeover. It does, however, have a snazzy new lighting design by the felicitously named Natasha Katz.

Story continues below advertisement

I’m still perched on the fence when it comes to Cats, but it did gain one new convert. As we left, my daughter was fervently hoping her drama club would stage it as its next musical production.

Cats continues to Jan. 5. (mirvish.com)

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies