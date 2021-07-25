 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Theatre Reviews

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Review

Virginia Woolf pet story Flush best suited for a dog day afternoon at the Shaw Festival

J. Kelly Nestruck
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Keep up to date with the weekly Nestruck on Theatre newsletter. Sign up today.

Open this photo in gallery

Jacqueline Thair as Wilson, Flush and Drew Plummer as Flush puppeteer in Flush.

Lauren Garbutt/Shaw Festival

  • Title: Flush
  • Based on the novella by: Virginia Woolf
  • Adapted and directed by: Tim Carroll
  • Actors: Julie Lumsden, Drew Plummer, Jonathan Tan and Jacqueline Thair
  • Company: The Shaw Festival
  • Venue: The Humeniuk Foundation Stage, on the Festival Theatre grounds, to Aug. 5; the Royal George Theatre, from Aug. 6
  • City: Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.
  • Year: Runs to Oct. 2

Theatre is at the mercy of the weather rather than critics at this moment, with indoor institutions trying their hand at mounting productions outdoors.

Flush, Shaw Festival artistic director Tim Carroll’s new adaptation of a Virginia Woolf novella, is particularly tempting the fates – being performed on the grounds of the Festival Theatre with no canopy for the audience and with such a watery title to boot.

Story continues below advertisement

This was the first show I drove to see in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., this season – and the day leading up to its 8 p.m. performance was very suspenseful.

The weather report had thunderstorms at more than 60-per-cent probability at curtain time when I checked my app in the morning. The Shaw Festival publicist and I were in contact off and on all day about whether the Flush would go on, or if its opening night would go down the drain as many of its preview performances already had.

At one point, a backup plan to move the outdoor production to another venue for its opening night was hatched.

It was unnecessary in the end, when the rain held off, but all that preshow drama made Flush itself feel a tad anticlimactic.

Flush: A Biography (1933) is a curiosity among Woolf’s modernist works, which have been fearlessly adapted for the stage with surprising regularity. (Playwright Sarah Ruhl’s recent take on another of her novellas, Orlando, is set to reopen the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre’s mainstage this fall.)

It concerns the life and times of a cocker spaniel who first belonged to the English Romantic poet Elizabeth Barrett, and then to her and poet Robert Browning, whom Barrett famously eloped and moved to Italy with. The dog plays a role in a number of the couple’s poems, including To Flush, My Dog. (“Like a lady’s ringlets brown, Flow thy silken ears adown ...”)

Carroll’s stage adaptation is a straightforward one – indeed, it’s almost an unadaptation. The conceit is that we are at a lecture given by Woolf herself in which she recites an edited-down text of her book.

Story continues below advertisement

What makes Flush a piece of theatre is that, instead of a power-point presentation to accompany Woolf’s talk, there is a smaller stage set up on the bigger stage where we simultaneously watch Flush’s adventures acted out wordlessly with puppets.

Jacqueline Thair starts behind a microphone seeming to embody Woolf – but the other three cast members (Julie Lumsden, Drew Plummer and Jonathan Tan) later take turns narrating.

After a lengthy preamble about various etymological theories regarding the word “spaniel,” that feels a little too much like a recitation of one of Bernard Shaw’s prefaces, we enter the dog’s life.

Flush is witness to the ailing Barrett’s confinement to a room on Wimpole Street in London and Browning’s secret courtship of her there. The dog then has a misadventure in a nearby London slum as he tries to reckon with his jealousy for Browning – and finally, he follows the couple to la bella vita in Florence, where freedom is to be found outside of the class (and breed) disparity of 19th-century England (and also fleas).

The story of romance between Barrett and Browning has been told many times over the years (including in Florence Gibson MacDonald’s 2010 play How Do I Love Thee?), but you might want to Google the details in advance if you are unfamiliar with them. We strictly get a dog’s-eye perspective here.

The spaniel first appears in puppet form as a two-dimensional puppy, then later in a loveable fleshed-out form operated from above by Plummer.

Story continues below advertisement

Through different panels that rise and fall on a four-paned paper curtain, we spy Barrett from her ringlets down (Lumsden) and Browning (Tan) from neck down in black-and-white costumes.

Later, in Italy, where Flush finds liberation from the literal chains (that is, leashes) of Victorian England, the onstage proscenium is dispatched with – and the narrow view of the action expanded.

The simple but clever scene and costume design is by Hanne Loosen and the charming puppetry is credited to Alexandra Montagnese, co-founder of Montreal’s Jot & Tittle Puppetry Collective.

If Flush feels merely like an amuse-bouche, well that is what it was originally designed for. It was to be the hourlong lunchtime show in the Shaw Festival’s cancelled 2020 season – and you’ll find it mostly in a more suitable matinee slot for the rest of the summer and fall. If Ontario’s reopening continues to go according to plan, Flush will move indoors to the Royal George Theatre as of Aug. 6, where a bit of lighting design might level it up.

One thing I did want to point out is that Woolf is said to have been inspired to write the book Flush after seeing a play called The Barretts of Wimpole Street by Rudolf Besier.

That play premiered in 1930 at the Malvern Festival – which was run by the director Barry Jackson and had as its patron George Bernard Shaw. It was where Shaw premiered many of his works, including The Apple Cart; indeed, it could be said to be the original Shaw Festival.

Story continues below advertisement

In the interest of consistency across all critics’ reviews, The Globe has eliminated its star-rating system in film and theatre to align with coverage of music, books, visual arts and dance. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a critic’s pick designation across all coverage. (Television reviews, typically based on an incomplete season, are exempt.)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies