The Dora Mavor Moore Award nominations have been revealed. The Toronto Theatre Critics Awards have been handed out. And while the Tony Awards are happening soon, let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

On June 12, at Tallulah’s Cabaret at Buddies in Bad Times, the Harold Awards will be handed out. Named in honour of the late theatre-going patron and provacateur Harold Kandel, the Harolds are a sort of rabble-rousing alternative to the Dora Awards. The misfits of Toronto theatre are irreverently recognized. To put it another way, Harold heckles Dora.

There are no nominees. Last year’s winners bestow this year’s winners, with the new “Haroldees” receiving a newly designed statue of the letter “H,” which not only stands for “Harold,” but for the indomitable spirit of independent theatre.

The Harold Awards, June 12, 8 p.m. PWYC (suggested donation, $10). Tallulah’s Cabaret, 12 Alexander St., theharoldawards.ca.

