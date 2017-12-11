The Lorax, as reviewed by a five-year-old

Ahead of a forthcoming review from Globe theatre critic J. Kelly Nestruck of the Toronto production, here is a different point of view from the run of The Lorax at The Old Vic in London, England.

Seeing The Lorax on stage wasn't good – it was fantabulous! The play is an adaption of the book by Dr. Seuss (an adaption is when a story is changed to make it work as a play or even a movie). In the play a forest of beautiful truffula trees is cut down by the Once-ler (the baddy). He uses the trees to make money, and this causes the animals to leave and the beautiful place is destroyed. The Lorax speaks for the trees and tries his best to stop the Once-ler. The story is 47 years old now – not that many years older than my daddy, who took me to see it.

Imagine this: The Lorax was a puppet – I couldn't believe it! He had three people controlling his movement, and one of those people even did his voice and singing. He flew, he danced, he played the banjo and he broke into the factory. If I was in the play, I would definitely want to be the Lorax because I have always wanted to be able to fly. I loved the Lorax from the minute he came on stage.

Story continues below advertisement

For the first time I got to see the Once-ler's face and body – I never got to see this in the book and it was not what I imagined. He was dressed in green, which is a colour often used to show greed and jealousy, and his eyes lit up yellow when he was in the tower – just like the Cookie Monster. The Once-ler was nicer in the play than in the book: He tells the Lorax that if he shuts down his factory, then loads of people will lose their jobs – this showed me that he thought about other people just a little bit.

There were things I would love to take home from the stage, such as the Super Axe Hacker, the giant bicycle and the truffula trees growing down from the ceiling. I gasped when lighting was used to make the actors go underwater to see the humming fish. My daddy explained to me how this was done.

The play was rhyming, fast and loud – just how I like things. The actors were definitely not using indoor voices! For this reason my grandpa and my three-year-old sister would not like the play, but the louder the better for me.

On a scale of 1 to 10, if 1 is sitting in a bath for an hour with snakes, snails, dead bats, gluppoty glup and sloppity slop and 10 is getting to drive my school bus by myself down the motorway at 160 kilometres an hour with the music on full blast and Mr. C in the passenger seat – I would say seeing the play is a 9.

At the end a girl plants a seed, and a small truffula tree begins to grow – it showed me how fast things can change if we try. The last line in the play says that anyone can be a Lorax – when I am older I might try it, but for now I am busy training to run as fast as a cheetah and climbing on my school's brand-new climbing frame.

Dylan Horner is in Year 1 at Chidham Parochial Primary School in Chichester, England.