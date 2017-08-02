She feels the earth move, or is that just the beat of the jukebox-raiding hit Beautiful: The Carole King Musical? The Canadian musical-theatre star Chilina Kennedy, who has been busy on Broadway the past few years as the songwriting legend King, is back on home turf now that the show’s touring production is currently drawing crowds at Ed Mirvish Theatre. The singer let The Globe and Mail in on her current fixations.

What she’s watching: “I know I'm late to the game, but the series Orange Is the New Black is my favourite. And since I don't have time to watch a lot of television, it’s my guilty pleasure.”

What’s she’s listening to: “Dan Mangan. He’s a Vancouver singer-songwriter and he’s amazing. A couple of my favourite tracks: Set the Sails and Basket, the final two songs off his Polaris Prize shortlisted album from 2009, Nice, Nice, Very Nice.”

What she’s looking forward to: “I’m a big fan of the theatre company VideoCabaret, which has a production of Confederation Part I: Confederation & Riel and Confederation Part II: Scandal &Rebellion in repertory at the moment at Soulpepper (another amazing Toronto company). I would love a chance to see the productions.”

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical runs to Sept. 3. $55 to $200. Ed Mirvish Theatre, 244 Victoria St., 416-872-1212 or mirvish.com.

