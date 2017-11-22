What comedian Charlie Demers is reading, watching and tuned into

The new comedy album from the author, stand-up comedian and CBC Radio personality Charlie Demers is billed as two-thirds jokes about a man raising a daughter and one-third jokes about fascists. Clearly, the record, Fatherland, on 604 Records, intends to offend on all levels. The Globe and Mail asked the gifted Vancouver funnyman about his current obsessions.

What he's tuned into: "The comedy geniuses behind CBC Radio's This is That have created a podcast for the Panoply network, Dexter Guff is Smarter Than You (And You Can Be Too). It begins its 10-episode arc as a straightforward format spoof of pernicious self-help gurus, and ends by creating a nightmare character study of a desperate, pathetic man. And it's hilarious."

What he's reading: "I recently read The Rage by Gene Kerrigan, a crime novel set in the fallout of Ireland's post-2008 transformation from Celtic Tiger to depressed financial wasteland. It's exactly what you want from a crime story: tough, funny, unpretentious, wickedly smart and deceptively deep and socially conscious but with a bouncy, tightly-structured page-turning plot. Plus terrific dialogue. Lots of people calling each other "gobshite."

Story continues below advertisement

What he just saw: "My friend Mina Shum's Meditation Park is such a perfect capsule of life in East Vancouver that it may as well have my postal code in the credits. It's the kind of movie that briefly makes you love the West Coast rain. I mean, really, really briefly … but still. Sweet, funny, and very real."

Charlie Demers's Fatherland is available at 604records.com and here.