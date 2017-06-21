The gifted and often surreal comedian Mark Forward, who can be seen on the hit television series Fargo, is headed to the Edinburgh Festival in August, but not before testing out his new one-man show, Mark Forward Wins All the Awards, at the Comedy Bar this weekend and not before sampling the corn dogs of East York on Canada Day. Both will be entertaining to see. Here’s what else is winning awards, in his books.

What he just saw: “The movie Lion is about a five-year-old Indian boy who gets lost in the streets of Calcutta. He survives until he is adopted by a couple in Australia. Then after 25 years, he sets out to find his lost family. If you like to ugly cry, give it a look.”

What he’s watching: “I have been catching up on past episodes of The Chris Gethard Show. It’s a great show (produced by Funny or Die and distributed online) that pushes the boundaries of what a talk show can be, while also pushing Chris Gethard out of his comfort zone. It’s coming to TruTV this summer for its third season.”

What he’s looking forward to: “The 60th annual East York Canada Day parade on July 1. Then I’ll get fatter with a couple of corn dogs at the fair at Stan Wadlow Park and watch the fireworks.”

Mark Forward performs at the Comedy Bar, June 23 (10:30 p.m.) and June 24 (7 p.m.). $5. 945 Bloor St. W., 416-551-6540 or comedybar.ca.

