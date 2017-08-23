Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

It’s getting near closing time for The Secret Chord: A Leonard Cohen Experience, a hit cabaret directed by Mike Ross, Soulpepper Theatre’s resident musical maestro. (Soulpepper Theatre)

Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

It’s getting near closing time for The Secret Chord: A Leonard Cohen Experience, a hit cabaret directed by Mike Ross, Soulpepper Theatre’s resident musical maestro. The next concert experience by the company is Concert – Riverboat Coffee House: The Yorkville Scene, which runs Oct. 6 to 14. We asked Ross, who also performs as singer-keyboardist for the Cohen salute, what’s been earning his hallelujahs lately.

What he’s watching: “David Lynch’s new Twin Peaks: The Return is the most unbelievable television I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s not perfect, but it’s a great artist’s pure imagination unhinged. I’ll never forget it.”

What he’s listening to:Damn, by Kendrick Lamar. His poetry is something that feels like wizardry to me. I will never be able to do what he does. That’s why I find it so thrilling. And bottomless too – I hear new things every time I go through.”

What he’s looking forward to: “I’m taking my wife on a date to see Jason Isbell at Massey Hall, on Aug. 29. We have a five-year-old and a two-year-old, so dates are very important to us. Jason’s a newly discovered (to me) singer-songwriter who’s moved me more than anyone since Glen Hansard. And I just love, love, love Massey Hall. It’s a holy place.”

The Secret Chord: A Leonard Cohen Experience continues to Aug. 25 at the Young Centre for the Performing Arts, 50 Tank House Lane, 416-866-8666 or soulpepper.ca.

