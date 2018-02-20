Toasting new opera stars and an old nightlife staple

Calgary Opera hosts the Valentine Ball, Calgary

Though it's only in its second year, the Valentine Ball has quickly secured itself as Calgary Opera's key fundraising event. This year the theme tilted toward art deco with flappers aplenty, flowing Champagne and the Crystal Ballroom of Calgary's Fairmont Palliser Hotel as the backdrop. The cause though, was the same: Calgary Opera's Emerging Artist Development Program, one of just three national opera training programs funded by Canadian Heritage, which each season provides eight young singers the chance to hone their craft before breaking into the industry. Performances by the program's current crop of up-and-coming opera stars were given for the 250-or-so in attendance on Feb. 10. The evening also served as a chance for Calgary Opera to introduce Keith Cerny, its new general director and CEO, who is the former executive director and CFO of the San Francisco Opera and for the past seven years served as general director of The Dallas Opera.

Kimberley-Ann Bartczak, Calgary Opera resident conductor, and Johnathon Kirby, Calgary Opera emerging artist. Brian Bookstrucker

Katrina Olson-Mottahed and Rob Mabee. Brian Bookstrucker

Debra Kerr and Katherine Bennett. Brian Bookstrucker

The Fifth celebrates 20 years, Toronto

On Feb. 1, the mayor, sport and entertainment types, scene regulars and a slew of foodie patrons past and present gathered on a chilly Toronto eve to celebrate 20 years of The Fifth Social Club, a restaurant in Toronto's Entertainment District. On hosting duty and at the centre of it all, was Libell Geddes, the Swiss-born founder of the establishment, which since its doors opened in 1996, has evolved into a multivenue hospitality empire with bars and nightclubs under its umbrella. It's also where, under the watch of Geddes, some of Toronto's top chefs got their break, notably Marc Thuet, J.P. Challet (current executive chef at The Fifth Inc.) and Didier Leroy, who for this latest celebratory evening was on food duty alongside Robert Toppan. Food and drink were aplenty, and stories from the past swirled around the room as it swelled with well-wishers. The Fifth did what it does best: entertain.

Chef Didier Leroy. George Pimentel

Libell Geddes and Toronto Mayor John Tory. George Pimentel

