The Canadian Press

More than one hundred Canadian film and TV workers rallied on June 14 in Toronto to support striking Hollywood writers. Members of the Writers Guild of Canada and International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees say the U.S. labour dispute has disrupted U.S. productions that shoot in Canada, putting Canadian crews out of work.

The Canadian Press

