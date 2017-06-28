When it comes to the hot-button issue of cultural appropriation, Ojibwa playwright and humourist Drew Hayden Taylor was ahead of the curve, taking the bull by the horns with The Berlin Blues, his 2007 comedy about German developers and a “Native theme park,” complete with buffalo stampedes. The play is part of this summer’s Blyth Festival, in Blyth, Ont. We asked him about his current fixations.

What he’s watching: “On Netflix, I have been enjoying the new season of House of Cards. I am not usually a political junkie, but I love the tight writing and great acting. Of a more avant-garde nature, I love the sci-fi horror series Stranger Things – the 1980s will never be the same for me – and Riverdale, because of which I’ve had to re-envision Archie and Jughead. When I am feeling nostalgic, there’s YouTube. I’ll log on and watch old episodes of Kolchak: The Night Stalker, a much unheralded series from the seventies and a comedic precursor to The X-Files. It’s the kind of show I still like to watch and, in a perfect universe, would love to write.”

What he’s reading: “In my capacity as a First Nations writer/commentator, I find I have to be tuned in and knowledgeable about Indigenous and Canadian literature. So on my night table is Islands of Decolonial Love, a collection of short stories by Leanne Simpson from 2013. Right beside it is Amy Jones’s debut novel from 2016, We’re All in This Together.”

What he just saw: “Let’s discuss the obvious movie selection of the summer. I am still a kid at heart and loved Wonder Woman. It was funny, exciting, well made and quite a rush. We all knew women could kick ass, but it’s nice to see it done so well. I now have a new respect for shin guards. And, bonus, there’s a Native guy in it?!”

Drew Hayden Taylor’s The Berlin Blues runs July 5 to Aug. 19 at the Blyth Festival (June 28 to Sept. 23). Info at blythfestival.com or 877-862-5984.

