// //
Report on Business

Energy
Tech

Monday's analyst upgrades and downgrades
What you need to know about dividend investing in an era of rising rates
Restaurant menus shrank 25 per cent because of supply chain, price issues, data suggest
Don't manage change – empower it to overcome challenges that usually derail initiatives

Gas station and convenience store owner Parkland Corp. buys M&M Food Market
Parkland Corp. purchases M&M Food Market for approximately $322-million amid effort to diversify its retail business
Macquarie hires RBC veteran to help lead metals and mining group
Lance Rishor, who spent 20 years at Royal Bank of Canada, started a new role at Macquarie as a managing director this week
Download the December 2021 edition of Report on Business magazine
Read the full issue, exclusively for subscribers
Report on Business Magazine, December 2021
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on four counts of fraud and conspiracy
A U.S. jury on Jan. 3 found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of conspiring to defraud investors in the blood testing startup, convicting her on four of 11 counts. Gloria Tso reports.
Play video
How advisors can set their businesses up for success in 2022
The pandemic has reminded Canadians of the value that advisors deliver. From keeping clients’ emotions in check during wild market gyrations to preparing them for the various life situations that may arise, advisors can make a big difference in helping Canadians keep their finances under control during the best and worst of times. Christine Timms, a former advisor who has written books on topics such as business and team building and succession planning, joins Pablo Fuchs, editor of Globe Advisor to discuss the strategies that will help advisors set themselves apart in the year to come and beyond.
Play video
Vertical farm gets US$400 million boost from Walmart
Retail giant Walmart Inc said on Tuesday it is investing in indoor vertical farm Plenty as part of a US$400 million funding round and will be buying leafy greens from them for its stores in California.
Play video
What supply chain problems in the U.S. means for Canadians
Pent-up demand, overwhelmed U.S. ports and COVID-19 are affecting how goods are making their way to Canada. David Soberman from the Rotman School of Management says it could be months until a new equilibrium is found in global shipping and Canadian businesses and consumers need to be ready to adapt.
Play video
New inhaled COVID-19 vaccines begin human trials at McMaster University
Human trials are set to begin on two new COVID-19 vaccines under development at McMaster University in Hamilton. The vaccine boosters are inhaled using a nebulizer and have three antigens, possibly increasing their effectiveness.
Play video
How to take advantage of year-end tax planning strategies
With only a few weeks remaining until the end of the year, what tax planning strategies do advisors need to consider for their clients before it’s too late for their 2021 tax returns? Globe Advisor editor Pablo Fuchs speaks with Jamie Golombek, managing director of tax and estate planning at CIBC Private Wealth about the tax tips advisors and their clients should take advantage of before the Dec. 31 deadline.
Play video
Videos on social media show Russian military buildup near Ukraine
Russia has been deploying its military close to Ukraine's border, with videos shared online showing trains transporting armoured vehicles and convoys of military trucks. Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and supports separatists in Ukraine's east, while Ukraine is an aspiring NATO member.
Play video

