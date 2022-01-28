Report on Business

How advisors can set their businesses up for success in 2022 Globe Advisor content

The pandemic has reminded Canadians of the value that advisors deliver. From keeping clients’ emotions in check during wild market gyrations to preparing them for the various life situations that may arise, advisors can make a big difference in helping Canadians keep their finances under control during the best and worst of times. Christine Timms, a former advisor who has written books on topics such as business and team building and succession planning, joins Pablo Fuchs, editor of Globe Advisor to discuss the strategies that will help advisors set themselves apart in the year to come and beyond.