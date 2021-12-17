Report on Business

How to take advantage of year-end tax planning strategies Globe Advisor content

With only a few weeks remaining until the end of the year, what tax planning strategies do advisors need to consider for their clients before it’s too late for their 2021 tax returns? Globe Advisor editor Pablo Fuchs speaks with Jamie Golombek, managing director of tax and estate planning at CIBC Private Wealth about the tax tips advisors and their clients should take advantage of before the Dec. 31 deadline.