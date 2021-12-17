 Skip to main content
// //
Report on Business

Banks
Cryptocurrencies
Bombardier

Monday's analyst upgrades and downgrades
As inflation heats up, this is the wrong way to hedge against it
Freedom Mobile may be up for sale again, and founder Anthony Lacavera wants to buy it
Inside the intense bidding war for Great Bear Resources that saw Kinross Gold emerge as winner

Streetwise
Bridging Finance's receiver pegs investor losses at a minimum of $580-million
Subscriber content
PwC’s first official writeoff estimate for the private loan portfolio amounts to 36 per cent of the $1.6-billion the company had lent out as of Oct. 31
Novacap invests $1.1-billion to help HVAC distributor Master Group expand into U.S. market
Subscriber content
Novacap launched what is known as a ‘continuation fund’ on Thursday, that bought a stake in Master Group from two older Novacap funds that are being wound down
Toronto startup Buf Technologies raises more than $100-million with 18 employees, no revenue - but big plans to change how software is built
Subscriber content
Backers include who’s who of venture capital such as Tiger Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners
COVID-19 variant Omicron delays return-to-work plans for Canadian companies
Subscriber content
The emergence of Omicron, on the cusp of the Christmas holidays, threatens to reverse return-to-work plans, at least in the short term
Canaccord buys second wealth manager as it continues U.K. expansion
Subscriber content
Independent investment dealer Canaccord will buy London-based wealth manager Punter Southall Wealth Ltd
Canada’s top wealth advisors 2021
In partnership with SHOOK Research, The Globe and Mail presents its inaugural ranking of the country’s most effective financial advisors
Rebecca McKillican took over thousands of pharmacies – just in time to help lead the vaccine rollout
Subscriber content
McKillican was heading Well.ca when Texas-based giant McKesson acquired it in 2017. They were so impressed by what she’d managed to do they made her CEO of their entire Canadian operation, including pharmacies nationwide—just in time for the her to help lead the vaccine rollout
Eric Nuttall, a partner at Ninepoint Energy Fund, on why he believes the oil party is just getting started
Subscriber content
Eric Nuttall faced the most brutal oil price crash of his career in early 2020. This is why he’s still optimistic
Best Law Firms in Canada: Our complete listings
The Globe and Mail partnered with Statista to determine which law firms in Canada are held in the highest esteem by their colleagues
The globe Women's Collective: Accelerating career progression at every stage
Car Review
GV70 luxury crossover shows Genesis is no longer an underdog
With the GV70, Genesis shows it is ready to battle the European manufacturers in the competitive luxury crossover segment. James Engelsman and Thomas Holland from Throttle House say the GV70 makes up for being a little down on performance with plenty of style and tech.
Play video
How to take advantage of year-end tax planning strategies
Globe Advisor content
With only a few weeks remaining until the end of the year, what tax planning strategies do advisors need to consider for their clients before it’s too late for their 2021 tax returns? Globe Advisor editor Pablo Fuchs speaks with Jamie Golombek, managing director of tax and estate planning at CIBC Private Wealth about the tax tips advisors and their clients should take advantage of before the Dec. 31 deadline.
Play video
Videos on social media show Russian military buildup near Ukraine
Russia has been deploying its military close to Ukraine's border, with videos shared online showing trains transporting armoured vehicles and convoys of military trucks. Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and supports separatists in Ukraine's east, while Ukraine is an aspiring NATO member.
Play video
Reform in Cuba has entrepreneurs dreaming big
After being in place for more than 50 years, a ban on private companies in Cuba was lifted in August, enabling many to pursue long-held business projects. Gavino Garay reports.
Play video
New inhaled COVID-19 vaccines begin human trials at McMaster University
Human trials are set to begin on two new COVID-19 vaccines under development at McMaster University in Hamilton. The vaccine boosters are inhaled using a nebulizer and have three antigens, possibly increasing their effectiveness.
Play video
What supply chain problems in the U.S. means for Canadians
Pent-up demand, overwhelmed U.S. ports and COVID-19 are affecting how goods are making their way to Canada. David Soberman from the Rotman School of Management says it could be months until a new equilibrium is found in global shipping and Canadian businesses and consumers need to be ready to adapt.
Play video
Video: Drawing Conclusions: How much does it cost to break a mortgage?
Personal finance expert Preet Banerjee explains the two formulas you need to know: Three Months' Interest and Interest Rate Differential (IRD)
Play video

