What could go right (and wrong) in the markets next year

telecoms

Canadian wireless carriers partnering with satellite operators to deliver direct-to-device service

The service connects satellites to everyday smartphones and is poised to eventually eliminate the need for proprietary handsets altogether
trade

After trade deal, Canada gorges on European cheese

Cheese imports from the European Union have exploded in recent years
new year

New year, new policies: what’s changing for personal finance in 2024

Noteworthy changes that’ll impact your personal finances in 2024, whether it’s from the local, provincial or federal government

Want a financially healthy 2024? Add these six items to your to-do list

Preet Banerjee
Preet Banerjee

Here are the changes to CPP deductions starting in 2024

labour
opinion

Seamus O’Regan won’t give anyone the easy way out by intervening in work stoppages

Labour Minister doesn’t buy the argument that a replacement-worker ban tips the scales in favour of unions
David Parkinson
investing

The 250 largest stocks on the TSX, as rated by The Globe

We believe our star system offers an objective take on the largest 250 common stocks on the TSX with at least 12 months of trading history

Meet the Megastars: The top 20 stocks on the TSX for a blend of value and momentum

Today's highlights

Opinion

Ontario is doing something right when it comes to renewable energy

Jorden Dye

Where to now from COP28? Historic summit missed half the problem

Michael Bernstein

Canada is falling behind on curbing corporate abuses

Barnali Choudhury

Canada’s Big Six banks can no longer expect leniency from FinTRAC

Rita Trichur
Rita Trichur

Canadians aren’t actually that interested in the economy, and that’s a problem

Todd Hirsch
Todd Hirsch

Personal finance

Streetwise

Shopify is preparing to compete for a piece of big retail commerce

Company is promising to spend 2024 solving long-standing problems that are keeping larger businesses away

Economy

Financial services

Energy and resources

Technology

International business

ROB Magazine

The best advice we got from Canadian icons in 2023

In 2023, Canada’s best and brightest taught us to stand our ground, fight for what’s right and give it our all

Video

Google to pay back $700-million to U.S. Play Store usersVideo1:17

Apple halts some smartwatch sales in U.S. amid patent disputeVideo1:12

Canada’s October GDP forecast to show growth after Q3 contraction in this week’s Advisor LookaheadVideo2:18

OpenAI CEO doubles down on crypto project WorldcoinVideo1:31

Beer, wine head to Ontario corner stores by 2026Video2:11

Retail sales rise 0.3% in November as the US headed into the holiday season and Americans continue to spendVideo1:53

Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in U.S. to fix system that monitors drivers using AutopilotVideo1:56

Google court loss may upend app stores, eventuallyVideo1:31

Why Regina is the most livable city for entrepreneurs

Loyalty programs are ruthless. Here’s how to keep your points from expiring

Barry Choi

Why Winnipeg is the most livable city in Canada for raising kids

opinion

Does the latest Bank of Canada announcement mean it’s go time again for variable-rate mortgages?

Rob Carrick

Future of work

How Givex manages a global workforce with technology that takes care of the details

Clio’s journey: Leveraging tech for flexible work and enhanced productivity

How technology advances enable remote work efficiencies for SMEs

Careers

The five most-read Careers stories in a year of burnout, remote work and AI

power points

Try one of these techniques instead of conventional New Year’s resolutions

Harvey Schachter
Harvey Schachter
nine to five

I was laid off because of a shortage of work. Is my employer obliged to rehire me first?

Taxes

Dutch court orders British American Tobacco to pay €1.8-billion fine, back taxes

opinion

What if ‘Axe the Tax’ leaves most Canadians worse off?

Tony Keller
Tony Keller
opinion

What if there’s a new tax that hurts Canada’s economy? That’s the luxury tax

Mike Mueller and David Chartrand

Small business

Spirit Healthcare Group is bridging health gaps for Indigenous communities

Thousands of CEBA loan recipients face early deadline to pay over application errors

Indigenous entrepreneurs take to the sky with new aviation initiatives

