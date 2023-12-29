Today's highlights

Canadians aren’t actually that interested in the economy, and that’s a problem

Canadians aren’t actually that interested in the economy, and that’s a problem

Canada’s Big Six banks can no longer expect leniency from FinTRAC

Canada’s Big Six banks can no longer expect leniency from FinTRAC

Where to now from COP28? Historic summit missed half the problem

Where to now from COP28? Historic summit missed half the problem

Ontario is doing something right when it comes to renewable energy

Ontario is doing something right when it comes to renewable energy

Consulting Indigenous communities on critical minerals is key to net zero ambitions

analysis Consulting Indigenous communities on critical minerals is key to net zero ambitions

Nokia expects it will not meet full-year financial targets

Nokia expects it will not meet full-year financial targets

Yemen’s Houthis show no sign of ending ‘reckless’ Red Sea attacks as trade traffic picks up, commander says

Yemen’s Houthis show no sign of ending ‘reckless’ Red Sea attacks as trade traffic picks up, commander says

The top homes of the week of 2023

The top homes of the week of 2023

Elon Musk’s X worth 71.5 per cent less than at the time of purchase, media report says

Elon Musk’s X worth 71.5 per cent less than at the time of purchase, media report says

Chinese factory activity slows in December in a third straight month of contraction

Chinese factory activity slows in December in a third straight month of contraction

Lithium-ion battery fire in a cargo ship’s hold is out after several days of burning

Lithium-ion battery fire in a cargo ship’s hold is out after several days of burning

Having a sick child can devastate a family in more than one way, including financially

Having a sick child can devastate a family in more than one way, including financially

Why less may be more when it comes to investing and financial health

Why less may be more when it comes to investing and financial health

This New Year, establishing good financial habits is easier than you think

This New Year, establishing good financial habits is easier than you think

The top homes of the week of 2023

The top homes of the week of 2023

Want a financially healthy 2024? Add these six items to your to-do list

Want a financially healthy 2024? Add these six items to your to-do list

New year, new policies: what’s changing for personal finance in 2024

New year, new policies: what’s changing for personal finance in 2024

Company is promising to spend 2024 solving long-standing problems that are keeping larger businesses away

Shopify is preparing to compete for a piece of big retail commerce

For some blind and low-vision people, AI glasses unlock a new independence

For some blind and low-vision people, AI glasses unlock a new independence

Apple scores win as U.S. appeals court pauses import ban on some smartwatches

Apple scores win as U.S. appeals court pauses import ban on some smartwatches

U.S. sanctions pose major obstacle to Russia’s plans to increase LNG exports, analysts say

U.S. sanctions pose major obstacle to Russia’s plans to increase LNG exports, analysts say

U.S. crude inventories fell sharply last week, EIA says

U.S. crude inventories fell sharply last week, EIA says

Toronto law firm Minden Gross plans to wind down operations following high-profile departures and failed merger talks

Toronto law firm Minden Gross plans to wind down operations following high-profile departures and failed merger talks

Ontario is doing something right when it comes to renewable energy

opinion Ontario is doing something right when it comes to renewable energy

Where to now from COP28? Historic summit missed half the problem

opinion Where to now from COP28? Historic summit missed half the problem

How BME fights for talent in one of Canada’s most competitive markets

How BME fights for talent in one of Canada’s most competitive markets

In 2023, Canada’s best and brightest taught us to stand our ground, fight for what’s right and give it our all

The best advice we got from Canadian icons in 2023

Does the latest Bank of Canada announcement mean it’s go time again for variable-rate mortgages?

opinion Does the latest Bank of Canada announcement mean it’s go time again for variable-rate mortgages?

Why Winnipeg is the most livable city in Canada for raising kids

Why Winnipeg is the most livable city in Canada for raising kids

Loyalty programs are ruthless. Here’s how to keep your points from expiring

Loyalty programs are ruthless. Here’s how to keep your points from expiring

Why Regina is the most livable city for entrepreneurs

Why Regina is the most livable city for entrepreneurs

Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in U.S. to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot

Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in U.S. to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot Video 1:56

Retail sales rise 0.3% in November as the US headed into the holiday season and Americans continue to spend

Retail sales rise 0.3% in November as the US headed into the holiday season and Americans continue to spend Video 1:53

Canada’s October GDP forecast to show growth after Q3 contraction in this week’s Advisor Lookahead

Canada’s October GDP forecast to show growth after Q3 contraction in this week’s Advisor Lookahead Video 2:18

New year, new policies: what’s changing for personal finance in 2024

New year, new policies: what’s changing for personal finance in 2024

Seamus O’Regan won’t give anyone the easy way out by intervening in work stoppages

opinion Seamus O’Regan won’t give anyone the easy way out by intervening in work stoppages

Here are the changes to CPP deductions starting in 2024

Here are the changes to CPP deductions starting in 2024

Chinese factory activity slows in December in a third straight month of contraction

Chinese factory activity slows in December in a third straight month of contraction

Sections

Indigenous entrepreneurs take to the sky with new aviation initiatives

Indigenous entrepreneurs take to the sky with new aviation initiatives

What if there’s a new tax that hurts Canada’s economy? That’s the luxury tax

opinion What if there’s a new tax that hurts Canada’s economy? That’s the luxury tax

What if ‘Axe the Tax’ leaves most Canadians worse off?

opinion What if ‘Axe the Tax’ leaves most Canadians worse off?

I was laid off because of a shortage of work. Is my employer obliged to rehire me first?

nine to five I was laid off because of a shortage of work. Is my employer obliged to rehire me first?

Try one of these techniques instead of conventional New Year’s resolutions

power points Try one of these techniques instead of conventional New Year’s resolutions

The five most-read Careers stories in a year of burnout, remote work and AI

The five most-read Careers stories in a year of burnout, remote work and AI

How Givex manages a global workforce with technology that takes care of the details

How Givex manages a global workforce with technology that takes care of the details

Keep your finger on the pulse of the energy industry, including news on production, pricing, distribution, and government policy.

Follow the money with news and analysis on banks, capital markets, mergers, acquisitions, and Bay Street moves.

An informative summary of the day’s top business headlines, features and columns.

Stay in the know with the day’s most important breaking business news.

Protect your money with Rob Carrick’s proven personal finance advice on saving and investing.

Get ahead in your career with guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more.

Technology leads the economy. Get the top headlines from these innovative, disruptive and fast-moving sectors.

All market data (will open in new tab) is provided by Barchart Solutions. Copyright © 2024 .

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. For exchange delays and terms of use, please read disclaimer (will open in new tab).