Skip to main content

Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Banking

Pervasive sales culture at Canadian banks designed to push customers into high-fee products

There may be a higher risk of Canadians being sold unsuitable products, and banks are not doing enough to prevent that from happening
Airlines

WestJet decision to shut down Sunwing will result in higher prices for consumers, industry experts say

Move to wind down Sunwing operations is likely being driven by what Onex Corp. sees as an opportunity for cost reductions

WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with main business

Energy

Natural gas industry urges Ottawa to obtain emission credits for LNG exports

Energy for a Secure Future is pressing for global collaboration to create a system of credits to recognize reductions to greenhouse-gas emissions across political borders
ESG

University of Montreal to launch new ESG institute funded by Canadian executive, Scotiabank

Researchers at the institute will delve into issues such as the climate transition, labour, corruption, human rights and the treatment of Indigenous communities
opinion

At Toyota, activist investors’ ESG, electric-vehicle agenda put the company at risk

Gus Carlson
Economy

Retail sales growth in Canada continuing to outperform much of the world – for now: report

The Colliers 2023 Retail Outlook is a sign of the ongoing resiliency of Canadian shoppers despite higher inflation and recession predictions

More top stories in business

Opinion

To fix the housing crisis, overhaul city taxes to incentivize building affordable units

Joe Deschênes Smith

Trouble with a new boss? The key may be your ability to manage up

Eileen Chadnick

Artificial intelligence makes Bill C-18, Canada’s Online News Act, already outdated

Michael Geist

Will Ottawa finally allow banks to share information to catch money launderers? Fingers crossed

Rita Trichur
Rita Trichur

Collaboration doesn’t need to be in-person and synchronous to achieve the desired outcomes

Naomi Titleman Colla

Personal finance

More articles

Streetwise

Spurned suitor for BlackBerry patents drops suit to unwind sale to rival buyer

Catapult IP Innovations Inc. voluntarily dismissed its own complaint against Malikie Innovations before the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia

Better For It Podcast

More episodes

Hear from noteworthy Canadian entrepreneurs who failed, learned from their mistakes and built back better

Better for it logo

Economy

More articles

Financial services

Globe Investor Quick Links

Energy and resources

More articles

Technology

More articles

International business

More articles

ROB Magazine

How Bayshore HealthCare helps free up hospital beds

It figured out where the gaps were and filled them—part of why it’s been a Best Managed Company for 16 years running

More business news

Video

Canadian retail sales to show consumers cautious but still spending in this week’s Advisor LookaheadVideo2:20

Protecting seniors from financial abuse and exploitationVideo30:15

Court temporarily blocks Microsoft's Activision dealVideo1:33

Chat with an AI-powered Van Gogh at Paris tech showVideo1:02

Tesla eyes new factory in Spain - sourceVideo1:03

US.. sues Binance and CEO Zhao over 'web of deception'Video1:31

Governments' race to regulate AI toolsVideo2:53

AI chatbot 'Billie' takes over at IKEAVideo1:13

In case you missed it

Why what is good for the goose isn’t always good for the flock

Sam Sivarajan
opinion

The stark reality of life in a high interest rate world, as told in four snapshots

Rob Carrick

My car was stolen - what’s next?

CRA knew clawbacks would cause low-income taxpayers hardship, memo shows

Sections

Future of work

opinion

Corporate Canada needs to do better for people with disabilities

Dustyn Lanz
opinion

Empty Canadian offices fill 89 Rogers Centres – and it’s a chance to reimagine downtown

Karen Chapple, Patrick Gill and Marwa Abdou
opinion

We are being asked to tip on everything these days. We shouldn’t

Gus Carlson

Careers

Trouble with a new boss? The key may be your ability to manage up

Eileen Chadnick
managing

If you are a leader, grow your spine and confront abrasive behaviour in other leaders

newsletter

Stay interviews work, but are only one piece of the retention puzzle, experts say

Taxes

Brookfield faces shareholder calls for transparency on tax payments

opinion

Danielle Smith’s win in Alberta ups tension with Ottawa and economic uncertainty

Duane Bratt

Canada on the ‘wrong track’ as a place for business to invest, Globe CEO survey finds

Small business

Ottawa commits $25-million toward Canada’s first-ever LGBTQ+ entrepreneurship program

podcast

Why tech veteran Sylvia Ng wants women in the industry to reject the traditional CEO moldPodcast

How generative-AI tools save this growing company time and money

Sign up for our business newsletters

All newsletters

Top Business Headlines: Morning Edition

Stay in the know with the day’s most important breaking business news.

See Sample

Top Business Headlines: Evening Edition

An informative summary of the day’s top business headlines, features and columns.

See Sample

Streetwise

Follow the money with news and analysis on banks, capital markets, mergers, acquisitions, and Bay Street moves.

See Sample

Energy

Keep your finger on the pulse of the energy industry, including news on production, pricing, distribution, and government policy.

See Sample

Tech & Telecom

Technology leads the economy. Get the top headlines from these innovative, disruptive and fast-moving sectors.

See Sample

Report on Small Business

Essential reading for hard-working entrepreneurs pursuing growth and expansion.

See Sample

Careers

Get ahead in your career with guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more.

See Sample

Carrick on Money

Protect your money with Rob Carrick’s proven personal finance advice on saving and investing.

See Sample

All market data (will open in new tab) is provided by Barchart Solutions. Copyright © 2023.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. For exchange delays and terms of use, please read disclaimer (will open in new tab).