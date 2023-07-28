Hartley T. Richardson, Executive Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer of James Richardson & Sons, Limited, is pleased to announce the election of Aidan W. Richardson to the Board of Directors of Lombard Realty Limited. Mr. Aidan Richardson is a member of the sixth generation of the Richardson family.
Aidan Richardson specializes in business development at Kingston Midstream, a Canadian midstream infrastructure company with pipeline operations and petroleum marketing activities in Western Canada. Prior to joining Kingston Midstream, Mr. Richardson was Vice President of Engineering at Katal Energy Inc., having begun his career as a production engineer at Birchcliff Energy. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Sciences (BASc) degree in Geological Engineering from Queen’s University, is a registered Professional Engineer and a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA), and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Oxford. Mr. Richardson currently serves on the boards of Valent Low-Carbon Technologies Corp. and the Trans Canada Trail Foundation.
About Lombard Realty Limited
Lombard Realty Limited oversees the real estate interests and investments of James Richardson & Sons, Limited. This portfolio includes ownership of Richardson Centre in Winnipeg, as well as investments in third-party managed real estate located across Canada. Lombard Realty Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of James Richardson & Sons, Limited.