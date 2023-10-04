Capitalize for Kids’ Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Angela Simo Brown as President and Chief Executive Officer. Angela is a widely respected leader recognized for building and leading mission-driven organizations in complex multisector, multistakeholder environments in both private and not-for-profit sectors.
Previously, Angela served as Vice President, Partner Solutions Group at MaRS Discovery District where she led innovative systems change programs in youth employment and ethical AI. Prior to this, she spent 23 years at Air Miles and LoyaltyOne in several leadership roles. As Associate Vice President of Social Impact Strategy and Innovation she co-founded Air Miles for Social Change, a national venture that rewarded millions of Canadians for healthy behaviour change.
Angela holds an HBA from the Ivey School of Business and a BA in Music from Western University. She was named one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women.
Founded in 2014, Capitalize for Kids is a national charity focused on improving mental health support access for children and youth. Capitalize for Kids partners with mental health service providers and management consulting firms to co-design and implement transformational improvements to agency operations.