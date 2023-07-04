The University of Toronto is pleased to announce the election of Anna Kennedy as Chair of the Governing Council for 2023-24, effective July 1, 2023.
Anna Kennedy was the Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer of KingSett Capital Inc., one of Canada’s leading real estate private equity firms, from 2011 until her retirement in 2022. Ms. Kennedy was previously the Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Oxford Properties Group and served as the Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer for Diabetes Canada. Ms. Kennedy currently sits on the board of the C.D. Howe Institute. She has served as a Governor of the University (as a Lieutenant Governor in Council appointee) since 2019.