Bayer is pleased to announce a change to the leadership team in Canada.
Antoine Bernet has been appointed President & CEO of Bayer CropScience Inc. and Senior Bayer Representative for Canada. As head of Bayer’s Crop Science division in Canada he will also serve as a member of the North American Crop Science leadership team.
Bernet has been with Bayer since 2005, serving in various leadership roles across sales and marketing. He has led operations in several European markets including Denmark, Poland, Slovakia, and Czech Republic.