The Board of Directors of Cadillac Fairview is pleased to welcome Beth Tyndall. Ms. Tyndall is the Chief People Officer at Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (Ontario Teachers’).
As Chief People Officer at Ontario Teachers’, Ms. Tyndall is responsible for the organization’s people and culture function across its global network.
Before joining Ontario Teachers’, Ms. Tyndall spent more than a decade at Deloitte, where she held progressively senior roles including National Talent Leader for the Audit, Tax and Consulting practices; she also spent many years working in the technology sector. Ms. Tyndall has a proven track record with talent strategy design and execution, diversity, equity and inclusion, leadership development, change and performance management, compensation, and culture enablement.
Ms. Tyndall is a graduate of Western University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and holds ICD.D and GCB.D designations. As an active member of her community, Ms. Tyndall serves on the board of the Mental Health Commission of Canada. She also serves on the board of Amica Senior Lifestyles, an Ontario Teachers’ portfolio company.
Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multifamily residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.
Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, with assets under management of $30 billion, CF manages over 36 million square feet of leasable space at 69 landmark properties across Canada, including Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.
Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future.