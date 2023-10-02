Richard Olfert, FCPA, FCA, the outgoing chair of the board of directors of Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada), is pleased to announce the appointments of Beth Wilson, FCPA, FCA, as the new chair of the CPA Canada Board of Directors.
Beth Wilson was the chief executive officer at Dentons Canada and a member of the global leadership team, serving on the global board and global management committee. Prior to that, Ms. Wilson served as managing partner at KPMG in the Greater Toronto Area and was a member of KPMG’s management committee in various leadership positions. Currently, she serves as a board director for Thomson Reuters, Power Corporation, IGM Financial, Traferox Technologies Inc., Hospital for SickKids and Woodgreen Foundation. Ms. Wilson is widely known and respected in the Canadian business community and is an accomplished and dedicated community leader. She exemplifies this through her board and community involvement, and her advancement of women in business. She has been recognized by leading organizations such as YWCA Toronto, Canadian Women of Influence and WXN.
About CPA Canada
Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) works collaboratively with the provincial, territorial and Bermudian CPA bodies, as it represents the Canadian accounting profession, both nationally and internationally. This collaboration allows the Canadian profession to champion best practices that benefit business and society, as well as prepare its members for an ever-evolving operating environment featuring unprecedented change. Representing more than 220,000 members, CPA Canada is one of the largest national accounting bodies worldwide.