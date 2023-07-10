Bill Namagoose, Chairman of the First Nations Bank of Canada is delighted to announce the appointment of Bill Lomax as President and CEO. Mr. Lomax is a member of the Gitxsan Nation and grew up in Terrace, B.C. He spent 22 years working on Wall Street and in Private equity in the United States working with firms including Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch and Smith Barney. A graduate of UBC’s law school, and Columbia University’s MBA programme, Mr. Lomax began his career in law facilitating land claim negotiations for the British Columbia Treaty Commission. He later worked as legal counsel for the Federal Department of Justice, before entering the investment sector in the United States.
“Bill Lomax has extraordinary experience across the United States and Canada in the banking, legal and investment sectors. We are pleased he has chosen to come back to Canada at this point in his career,” said Bill Namagoose. “Economic reconciliation is critical, and the First Nations Bank of Canada will be leading those efforts. We couldn’t have found a better leader than Bill Lomax.”
Lomax believes the First Nations Bank of Canada will be a catalyst to create economic growth that is inclusive and sustainable in Indigenous communities. His deep experience in the US will serve him well. He worked with Native American Tribes across the US and was entrusted with $5B+ in Indigenous investment and banking assets over the course of his career.
The First Nations Bank of Canada is a federally chartered bank serving Indigenous and non-Indigenous people throughout Canada. The First Nations Bank of Canada has 22 branches or service centres in 6 provinces and three territories and more than $1B in holdings.