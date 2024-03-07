Brian Porter Joins Emera Board.
JACKIE SHEPPARD, CHAIR OF EMERA INC. (TSX: EMA) IS PLEASED TO WELCOME BRIAN PORTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2024.
With more than 40 years’ experience in banking, Mr. Porter brings invaluable expertise in capital markets, corporate strategy and executive leadership of a public company.
Mr. Porter is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank), a position he held until his retirement in 2023. He led Scotiabank through a period of significant growth, driving global expansion and nearly doubling the value of its assets, while continuing to deliver strong results for shareholders and superior service for customers.
Mr. Porter is currently a board member of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. He previously served as Chair of the University Health Network (UHN) Board of Trustees in Toronto, Chair of the Board of Governors of Huron University College at Western University, Chair of the Ontario Infrastructure Bank and Chair of the Atlantic Salmon Federation (Canada).
Mr. Porter’s executive experience, his track record in driving growth, and his corporate strategy experience make him a substantial addition to the Emera Board.
About Emera
Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $39 billion in assets and 2023 revenues of $7.6 billion. Emera primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.